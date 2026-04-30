Kenya’s economy on firm ground, Junet says as he backs Ruto’s leadership

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has defended the state of Kenya’s economy, pointing to the 2026 Economic Survey as proof that the country is on a stable path and now ranks among the top economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on Thursday during the burial of Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir’s father, Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, in Bomet County, the Minority Leader urged Kenyans to rely on official data rather than media reports when assessing economic performance. He said the latest survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics presents a clear picture of an economy that is growing and regaining strength.

“Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has released the Economic Survey 2026 and for those who want to read keenly, leave alone what these papers are writing, the economic survey that was released yesterday has confirmed that the foundation of our economy is very strong,” he said.

Junet told mourners that the report places Kenya as the third largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, a position he said reflects steady progress.

“It has also proved that Kenya is the third largest economy in South Sahara Africa. Kenya is number three in the whole of sub Saharan African countries,” he said.

He added that the findings should give confidence to citizens, noting that multiple sectors were showing improvement.

“Kenya is doing very well, and the economic survey has brought out many, many things that Kenyans need to take very serious,” he said.

National Leaders led by President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen join the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis ChirChir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii in Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS National Leaders led by President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen join the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis ChirChir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii in Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

The legislator highlighted infrastructure development as a key indicator, saying road construction was ongoing across the country.

“The economic survey has said that there’s 25,000 roads that are being tarmacked,” he said.

He also pointed to agriculture and employment, noting increased maize output and job creation within the last financial year.

“Production of maize has moved to almost 50 million bags. 1 million jobs was created last financial year, 1 million jobs in our country,” he affirmed.

Junet said the current administration had inherited a difficult economic situation, arguing that heavy debt had limited development spending.

“The last government, we left 10 trillion to the country. There was no money for development. There was nothing,” he said.

He credited President William Ruto with stabilising the economy and steering it towards recovery.

“Turning around and removing the country from that cesspit was not an easy task, so only a genius leader who’s committed to his work will do that job,” he said.

Calling for patience, Junet said economic growth would take time but would benefit all citizens equally.

ODM party chairperson Gladys Wanga, National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohamed and ODM acting SG Catherine Omanyo during the high-level consultative meeting at State House, Nairobi, on April 23, 2026.PHOTO /PCS ODM party chairperson Gladys Wanga, National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohamed and ODM acting SG Catherine Omanyo during the high-level consultative meeting at State House, Nairobi, on April 23, 2026.PHOTO /PCS

“So take your time and help this country. Because when the economy grows, it grows for everyone. Doesn’t grow for any community, single community or for one party, it grows for all Kenyans,” he said.

The MP also reaffirmed support for the broad-based political arrangement between the government and the Orange Democratic Movement, saying the cooperation was anchored on a shared national agenda.

“We are in a broad-based arrangement and we will make sure that we remain in the broad-based arrangement.”

Referring to Raila Odinga, he said the partnership with President Ruto was built on long-term plans for the country.

“The plan you had with Baba for this country was very big, and that is what you are implementing as of today,” he said.

He added that ODM would remain within government ranks going forward.

“ODM will not go to the opposition to come back to government. It will stay in the government to form another government.”