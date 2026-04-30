North Eastern MPs sound alarm over deadly clashes on Mwingi–Garissa road

The North Eastern Parliamentary Group has raised alarm over rising insecurity along the Mwingi–Garissa road, warning that escalating clashes have led to deaths, injuries, and destruction of property, and now threaten stability in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Eldas MP Adan Keynan Wehliye delivered a joint statement expressing concern over the worsening situation along the Kitui–Garissa border. He said leaders from the region were deeply troubled by the violence and called for urgent intervention to restore calm.

“We, the members of the North Eastern Parliamentary Group are deeply shocked by the escalating tensions and violent skirmishes along the boundaries of neighbouring counties of Kitui-Garissa, which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives, injuries to civilians, and the extensive destruction of property. These alarming developments represent asertious deterioration of security and stability within the affected areas.” Keynan said.

The MPs termed the incidents a serious breach of peace and human dignity, stressing that the continued loss of lives and suffering of families cannot be allowed to go on.

“These deeply disturbing incidents constitute a grave affront to peace, human dignity and the rule of law. The senseless loss of life and the suffering inflicted upon families and communities are wholly unacceptable and demand immediate, firm and decisive intervention.” Keynan added.

“The Parliamentary Group extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stands in unwavering solidarity with all those adversely affected.”

Keynan also condemned what he described as ethnically driven attacks and incitement, warning that such actions risk tearing apart relations that communities in the area have built over time.

“We unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms condemn these acts of violence, particularly those fueled by ethnic hostility, incitement and lawlessness. Such actions strike at the very foundation of peaceful coexistence that communities in this region have long endeavoured to build and sustain.”

“It must be categorically stated that violence can never, under any circumstances, constitute a legitimate means of resolving disputes. Any attempt to foment division, fear and instability must be firmly rejected and decisively addressed.” He added.

The leaders urged residents in affected areas to remain calm and avoid revenge attacks, instead choosing dialogue and lawful ways to resolve disputes.

“We call upon all communities within the affected areas to exercise the highest degree of restraint, desist from any retaliatory actions and embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms for conflict resolution. The preservation of peace, unity and social harmony remains a collective and non-negotiable responsibility.”

At the same time, the group challenged security agencies to move quickly and act without bias to contain the situation and ensure those behind the violence are held accountable.

“In this regard, we call upon all security agencies to act with urgency, firmness and absolute impartiality to restore law and order. There must be immediate and comprehensive investigations, followed by the swift apprehension and prosecution of all individuals responsible for instigating, orchestrating, or participating in these acts of violence, without fear, favour, bias, or regard to ethnic, social standing, or any other extraneous consideration.”

“The enforcement of accountability is essential not only to deter further violence but also to restore public confidence in state institutions.”

The MPs warned that if the insecurity continues, it could undermine development efforts, saying peace and stability are key to progress in the region.

“Peace, stability and security remain the bedrock upon which development and prosperity are built. The current situation is untenable and demands urgent, well-coordinated and resolute action to safeguard lives, protect property and restore normalcy across the affected areas and the wider region.”

They also pledged to work with leaders from neighbouring counties to ease tensions and support long-term peace efforts.

“We further affirm our readiness and commitment to urgently engage and consult with leaders from neighbouring counties, including Kitui and Garissa, with a view to fostering dialogue, strengthening inter-community relations and advancing sustainable peacebuilding initiatives.”

“Such collaborative leadership and unity of purpose are indispensable in de-escalating tensions and securing lasting coexistence.” Keynan said.