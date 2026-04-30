Ruto triples athletes’ allowances in new sports reforms push

President William Ruto has announced a sharp rise in daily allowances for Kenyan athletes and team officials on international assignments, in a move aimed at improving welfare and strengthening the country’s performance on the global stage.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Thursday while hosting marathon world record holder Sabastian Sawe, the President said athletes will now receive Sh25,800 per day, up from Sh7,740, while officials’ allowances have been increased from Sh10,320 to Sh38,700.

“We have also enhanced the reward framework for our athletes,” he said, adding that the new measures are designed to better support those representing Kenya internationally.

Ruto said the revised rates, which more than triple the previous amounts, are part of a broader effort to improve conditions for athletes and motivate stronger performances.

“These measures are designed to support sports development and ensure that our young men and women have every opportunity to nurture and advance their talents,” he stated.

President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

The changes form part of wider reforms tied to the proposed Sports Bill 2026, which seeks to reshape how sports are governed and managed in the country. The bill outlines plans to create a national sports regulatory authority to oversee operations, enforce standards, and improve accountability across all disciplines.

It also proposes clearer funding structures, better management of sports organisations, and structured pathways for talent development from grassroots to elite levels. Athlete welfare is a key focus, with provisions for improved pay systems, insurance cover, and support for life after active competition. The bill also seeks to strengthen anti-doping measures and boost Kenya’s competitiveness internationally.

Ruto linked the reforms to Kenya’s strong reputation in athletics, saying sportsmen and women continue to play a major role in shaping the country’s image abroad.

“Our athletes are among our finest ambassadors, projecting the very best of our nation to the world,” he said.

He added that the government is investing in sports facilities and training programmes, including the construction and renovation of stadiums as well as the establishment of academies to identify and nurture talent at an early stage. According to the President, these efforts are part of a long-term plan to grow sports into a viable economic sector.

The announcement came as Kenya marked Sawe’s historic sub-two-hour run at the London Marathon, which Ruto described as “a defining moment in the history of human endurance.”

He expressed confidence that the combined impact of improved incentives and ongoing reforms will inspire more athletes to excel internationally while reinforcing Kenya’s dominance in global competitions.