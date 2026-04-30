Suspect arrested in Kisumu East robbery case, motorcycle recovered in dawn raid

Police in Kisumu East Sub-County have arrested a suspect believed to be behind a robbery with violence case following a coordinated early morning operation carried out in Kamrongo Village, Chiga Sub-Location, where officers also recovered a motorcycle suspected to have been used during the crime.

The arrest was made after officers from Chiga Police Station acted on information from members of the public, leading them to the suspect’s home where he was tracked down and apprehended without resistance during the dawn raid.

According to the National Police Service, the operation was triggered by what officers described as “a reliable tip-off and a swift tactical operation” that enabled them to act quickly and secure the suspect.

During the search, police recovered a red Honda 125 motorcycle, registration number KMGK 052P, which investigators believe was used as the getaway vehicle during the robbery incident. The motorcycle has since been held as an exhibit as detectives continue with investigations.

The suspect was taken into custody and escorted to the police station, where he is being held pending processing and arraignment in court. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether additional suspects are being pursued in connection with the case or provided further details about the robbery incident.

The National Police Service praised the role of the public in supporting the arrest, noting that community cooperation played a key role in the success of the operation.

“The National Police Service commends the residents of the area for providing information that led to the successful recovery and arrest,” the statement read.

The service also reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and security, saying it “remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and protect,” and encouraged members of the public to continue sharing information on suspicious activity through police stations, emergency lines, and the #FichuaKwaDCI reporting channels.