Two suspects held as police recover cannabis and illicit alcohol in Migori, Murang’a

Police in Migori and Murang’a counties have arrested two suspects in separate anti-drug operations targeting narcotics trafficking and illicit alcohol trade.

The operations, conducted by officers from Migori County Police Headquarters and Maragua Police Station, led to the recovery of hundreds of rolls of bhang, unprocessed cannabis, illicit alcohol, uncustomed cigarettes and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

In Migori County, officers on mobile patrol in Migori Township raided the Pandi area where they arrested one suspect during an anti-narcotics operation.

According to police, the officers recovered “358 rolls, 30 grams of unprocessed cannabis, seven packets of uncustomed Super Match cigarettes, and 1.5 litres of chang’aa” from the suspect.

The recovered items were seized as exhibits while investigations continue.

In a separate operation in Murang’a County, police officers from Maragua Police Station arrested a female suspect during foot patrols in the Mbombo area.

Police said the woman was found trafficking narcotic drugs and was in possession of “118 rolls of bhang wrapped in a black polythene bag”.

Officers also recovered cash amounting to Sh1,235, which investigators suspect may have been proceeds from the illegal trade.

The two suspects were taken into custody pending their arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) praised the officers involved in the operations, commending their vigilance and commitment in the ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking and illicit brews.

“The National Police Service commends the officers involved in the operations for their vigilance and continued efforts in combating narcotics trafficking and illicit brews,” the statement said.

Police have also appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with authorities by sharing information related to criminal activities and drug trafficking.

The public has been urged to report suspicious activities through the nearest police station, emergency numbers 999 or 911, or via the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line and WhatsApp reporting channels.

Authorities have intensified anti-drug operations across the country amid growing concerns over the spread of narcotics and illicit alcohol, particularly among young people in urban and rural areas.