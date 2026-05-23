Kiprono, Chepkurui secure World U-20 tickets after winning at Nairobi trials

World Under-20 Cross Country silver medallist Emmanuel Kiprono and African U-18 3,000m champion Cynthia Chepkurui delivered strong performances on Friday at the Athletics Kenya World U-20 Championship Trials held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, winning their respective events and sealing qualification for the 2026 World U-20 Championships set for August 2–9 in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Kiprono, a student at St Francis Kimuron Boys High School in Elgeyo Marakwet, controlled the men’s 3,000m race from the front before pulling away to win in 7:35.4, comfortably inside the 8:04.00 qualifying mark for Eugene.

His victory added to his growing international experience, coming after he previously represented Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, earlier this year.

Elkanah Sanutia also produced a strong finish, going under the qualifying standard after clocking 7:59.6 to take second place behind Kiprono, while Enock Tuitoek came third in 8:01.0.

In the women’s 5,000m, Chepkurui showed similar dominance, storming to victory in 15:24.4 to secure her place at the global championships. Her winning time was well within the 16:25.0 entry standard, confirming her readiness for the international stage.

African U-20 3,000m bronze medallist Joyline Chepkemoi finished second in 15:37.8 after trailing Chepkurui in the closing stages of the race.

Under the selection rules, winners in each event earn automatic qualification for the World U-20 Championships, while a selection panel determines the second athlete to complete the team. The trials continue on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi as more athletes compete for places in the national squad.