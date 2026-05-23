City Hall opens search for 11th County Secretary amid long history of short tenures

Nairobi County Government has once again opened recruitment for a County Secretary and Head of Public Service, reviving attention on a position that has repeatedly changed hands and become one of the most unstable top jobs at City Hall.

The search comes as the county moves to fill what would be the 11th holder of the office since the start of devolution, a role that has seen frequent exits, short tenures, and constant reshuffles across different administrations.

In a notice issued on Monday by the chairperson of the selection panel, applicants were invited to apply for the position, with the deadline set for May 28.

The announcement sets the stage for yet another attempt to stabilize a role that has, for years, been marked by uncertainty and political influence.

The County Secretary and Head of Public Service sits at the centre of county operations. The office holder doubles up as the secretary to the county executive committee, oversees implementation of county policies, manages public resources, coordinates government activities, and provides direction to public officers across the county structure.

Because of the wide scope of authority, the position has often become a key power centre at City Hall. In 2019, when a court barred then governor Mike Sonko from accessing his office over corruption allegations, the acting County Secretary Simon Leboo ole Morintat effectively took charge of county operations.

At the time, he became the main link in running the government, especially after the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018 left no deputy governor in office.

Over the years, the post has been surrounded by controversy, corruption claims, and accusations of poor performance, leading to frequent changes in leadership. Between 2013 and 2026, Nairobi County has had 10 individuals occupy the position, with two more added during the tenure of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Only three have served in a substantive capacity: Lillian Ndegwa, Peter Kariuki, and the late Robert Ayisi. The rest have either been acting or held the office briefly amid transitions and reshuffles.

Simon Leboo ole Morintat served twice in an acting capacity, while others who have held the office include Gregory Mwakanongo, Robert Ayisi, Peter Kariuki, Pauline Kahiga, Justus Kathenge, Jairus Musumba, Patrick Analo, and Godfrey Akumali.

Peter Kariuki is recorded as having served for less than six months. On the other hand, Jairus Musumba holds the record for the longest acting stint, having remained in office for close to three years between January 2021 and April 2023.

Speaking on the nature of the job, Musumba described it as highly sensitive and deeply tied to county politics, saying: “it is a political position with high stakes as the office is the engine of a county government running the day-to-day operations.”

With the new recruitment underway, attention now shifts to whether City Hall will finally break its cycle of short-lived appointments or continue its long-running pattern of frequent turnover in one of the county’s most powerful administrative offices.