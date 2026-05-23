At least 90 killed in coal mine explosion in Northern China

At least 90 people have died and more than 100 others have been hospitalised following a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China, with rescue teams continuing a major operation to search for survivors and recover those trapped underground.

The explosion occurred at the Liushenyu Coal Mine, operated by the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province, a region widely known as China's coal-mining hub. State media reported that the blast happened at 7:29 pm local time on Friday when 247 workers were on duty at the facility.

Hundreds of emergency responders were dispatched to the scene as rescue efforts intensified through the night. Footage aired by state media showed paramedics carrying stretchers near the mine while ambulances remained on standby as casualties were brought out.

Authorities said more than 100 people had been taken to hospital for treatment, while search and rescue operations were still under way.

Following the tragedy, Chinese President Xi Jinping directed authorities to spare no effort in treating those injured and locating any remaining survivors. He also instructed the government to establish the cause of the explosion and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Officials managing the coal mine have since been detained, according to state media reports.

Although the exact cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, state media said carbon monoxide levels inside the mine had been found to have "exceeded limits". Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas that cannot be detected by smell.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said it had deployed 345 personnel drawn from six rescue teams to support the operation.

Shanxi Province, one of China's less affluent regions, plays a central role in the country's coal industry and has long been associated with mining activities.

While China has strengthened mine safety regulations over the years, deadly accidents continue to occur. In 2023, 53 people were killed after the collapse of an open-pit coal mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

One of the country's deadliest mining disasters occurred in 2009 when an explosion at a coal mine in Heilongjiang Province claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

China remains the world's largest consumer of coal and the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, even as it continues to expand its renewable energy capacity at a record pace.