Ebola cases rise to 5 in Uganda after 3 new infections

Uganda has confirmed additional Ebola cases traced to earlier infections, including a driver and a health worker linked to the country’s first confirmed patient.

In a statement on Saturday, May 23, 2026, Director General of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro said the three new patients were identified through contact tracing, with two of them being Ugandan nationals.

He said the infections were confirmed after laboratory testing and that the patients are currently receiving treatment. A sample was collected and tested for Ebola Virus Disease, with results later returning positive.

“All contacts linked to the confirmed cases have since been identified and are being closely monitored and followed up by response teams,” added Prof Olaro.

The initial cases involved two Congolese nationals, one of whom has died while the other remains under care.

“The patient was tested on Monday, May 18, 2026, and the results were negative for EVD. The second repeat test was conducted on Wednesday, May 29, 2026 and was still negative. She is currently being managed for her existing comorbidities. The patient was reported to be recovering steadily and out of danger,” the Ministry said in an update on Friday.

Ugandans have been urged to stay alert, follow prevention guidelines, and report any suspected symptoms early.

“Early treatment greatly improves chances of survival,” the ministry affirmed.

Health teams continue to intensify surveillance, contact tracing, and public awareness as efforts to contain the outbreak continue.