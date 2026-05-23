Senate raises alarm over surge in teenage pregnancies across counties

News · Ann Nyambura ·
Senate raises alarm over surge in teenage pregnancies across counties
Illustrative. Teenage pregnancy
In Summary

According to statistics tabled in the House, Busia County reported more than ,000 cases, making it the most affected. Nairobi followed with 14,2 cases, Kakamega recorded 11, 0 cases, Nakuru had 10, 4 cases, while Bungoma registered 10,444 cases.

Members of Parliament are now pressing for a detailed investigation into what is driving the steady rise in teenage pregnancies across Kenya, following fresh data that has placed the issue at the centre of national concern.

The matter was brought before the Senate by Nominated Senator Consolata Wakwabubi, who urged the Labour and Social Welfare Committee to treat the situation as urgent, warning that it is already affecting the country’s social and economic foundations.

According to statistics tabled in the House, Busia County reported more than ,000 cases, making it the most affected. Nairobi followed with 14,2 cases, Kakamega recorded 11, 0 cases, Nakuru had 10, 4 cases, while Bungoma registered 10,444 cases.

Wakwabubi said the figures point to a deeper crisis that requires coordinated intervention from both national and county governments to prevent further deterioration.

“Kenya recorded over 2 ,000 teenage pregnancies in 202 Busia County has recorded over ,000 cases, making it one of the most severely affected regions,” she said.

She cautioned that the trend is not only a health concern but also a long-term threat to national development, warning that it could weaken the country’s workforce and economic output.

“This crisis threatens education, entrenches poverty and strains healthcare systems. Beyond a public health emergency, it poses a labour and economic challenge that will affect national productivity and stability for decades,” Wakwabubi said.

She further noted that many affected girls are forced out of school, disrupting their education and limiting their chances of building stable futures.

“It undermines girls’ education, limits their future participation in the workforce and perpetuates cycles of vulnerability,” she added.

The senator is now calling for a full inquiry into the social, economic and cultural factors contributing to the increase, as well as weaknesses in protection systems meant to safeguard adolescents.

She also wants lawmakers to examine whether school re-entry policies for teenage mothers are working effectively or if gaps exist that continue to push affected girls out of education.

Questions have also been raised on whether adolescent health programmes and child protection frameworks are sufficiently funded and properly implemented to address the growing challenge.

The Senate Labour and Social Welfare Committee is expected to compile findings and recommend measures aimed at reversing the trend and strengthening support systems for affected girls.

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Members of Parliament teenage pregnancies adolescent health programmes

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