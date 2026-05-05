Lawmakers demand sweeping police reforms to restore public trust

Members of Parliament have called for far-reaching reforms within Kenya’s policing system, citing deep-rooted structural, operational and cultural challenges that they say continue to erode public confidence in law enforcement.

The concerns were raised during a high-level meeting in Mombasa between the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority board, where lawmakers pressed for urgent action to address misconduct and strengthen accountability mechanisms.

Committee chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo said many of the issues affecting the National Police Service go beyond legislation, pointing instead to policy and administrative failures that require immediate attention.

“Listening to the issues raised, a majority are either policy or administrative. The issue of training, for instance, is not entirely legislative. We need clarity on the specific legal gaps that must be addressed to enhance accountability, especially for senior officers,” Tongoyo said.

Lawmakers highlighted outdated training systems, weak command structures and insufficient oversight as key drivers of persistent misconduct within the service.

Peter Masara questioned whether legal reforms alone would be sufficient to change officer behaviour, arguing that deeper institutional and cultural reforms are necessary.

“Is it only gaps in the law that make officers behave the way they do? Training systems remain outdated despite the shift to a police service. Some officers clearly should not be in service,” he said.

Masara also cited incidents of excessive use of force, questioning patterns where officers shoot unarmed civilians multiple times.

“There must be a deeper problem that we must address collectively,” he added.

Concerns over internal police culture also featured prominently, with committee vice-chairperson Dido Raso warning about the entrenched “blue code of silence,” where officers shield colleagues accused of wrongdoing.

“How do we navigate this silent oath where officers protect each other? Those who commit offences must have their day in court,” he said.

The debate extended to public order management, with Mburu Kahangara cautioning against proposals to exempt spontaneous demonstrations from prior police notification.

He warned such provisions could be exploited to avoid accountability.

“If we allow spontaneous assemblies without notification, organisers may deliberately avoid informing police and later claim protests were spontaneous, worsening the situation,” Kahangara said.

In response, IPOA officials acknowledged systemic weaknesses and called for comprehensive reforms that address both legal and institutional gaps.

IPOA Commissioner Kenwilliam Nyakomitah attributed misconduct to poor training, weak operational command and lack of accountability during deployments.

“Officers are often deployed without clear command structures, leading to confusion and lack of accountability,” he said, adding that inadequate supervision allows unfit officers to take part in operations.

Commissioner Annette Mudola Mbogo said reforms must also prioritise officer welfare, including mental health and working conditions, while integrating oversight mechanisms into police training.

“We have proposed integrating oversight into police training and addressing welfare concerns such as mental health and working conditions,” she said, noting that implementation of IPOA recommendations currently stands at 45.2 per cent.

On the issue of spontaneous protests, Mbogo said such assemblies are recognised internationally but require clear legal safeguards to prevent misuse.

IPOA Deputy Director of Legal Services Festus Kinoti acknowledged that the so-called blue code of silence has significantly hindered investigations into police misconduct.

“There are instances where evidence is tampered with. This culture of cover-up has even been recognised by the courts,” Kinoti said.

He proposed the introduction of command responsibility to hold senior officers criminally liable if they fail to prevent or act on misconduct by subordinates.

“If a superior officer has knowledge of wrongdoing and fails to act, there must be accountability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Francis Sigei raised concerns over the slow adoption of technology such as body cameras and CCTV systems, saying resistance within the service continues to stall reform efforts.

Lawmakers also called for expanded oversight of auxiliary security units, stressing that all actors involved in policing must be held to uniform standards of professionalism and respect for human rights.

The committee emphasised the urgency of implementing reforms, warning that failure to act decisively could further undermine public trust in the police and weaken the rule of law.