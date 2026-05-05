Kenya receives 47,000 tonnes US wheat cargo to drive feed innovation

Kenya has received more than 47,000 metric tonnes of American wheat at the Port of Mombasa in a move expected to boost agricultural productivity and support innovation in livestock feed production.

The shipment, which arrived aboard the MV Liberty Grace, marks both an expansion of trade between Kenya and the United States and the launch of a new initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s livestock sector.

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Nairobi, proceeds from the sale of the hard red winter wheat will be reinvested into the Food for Progress Livestock Innovation and Feed Transformation (LIFT) project.

The programme is designed to improve access to high-quality livestock feed ingredients and enhance efficiency across Kenya’s animal production systems.

The initiative seeks to address longstanding challenges in the livestock sector, particularly the high cost and inconsistent quality of animal feed, which have constrained productivity for farmers across the country.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, who visited Bulkstream Limited during the offloading of the cargo in Mombasa, described the development as mutually beneficial for both nations.

“This is a big win for both American and Kenyan farmers. We are excited to see the expanded trade, as well as LIFT’s focus on supporting Kenyan livestock producers by developing systems to produce higher quality animal feeds at a lower cost,” Burns said.

The wheat cargo will be purchased by commercial millers for processing and consumption within Kenya, ensuring that the consignment supports both immediate food supply needs and longer-term agricultural investments.

Officials noted that the LIFT programme represents a shift toward market-based support mechanisms, with an emphasis on sustainability and economic empowerment.

By reinvesting proceeds locally, the initiative is expected to create a self-sustaining model that strengthens value chains in the livestock industry.

The programme is organised by the US Department of Agriculture and implemented by Counterpart International, reflecting continued collaboration between Washington and Nairobi in advancing agricultural development.

Experts say improved access to quality feed could significantly raise productivity in Kenya’s livestock sector, which plays a critical role in food security, employment and rural livelihoods.

Better feed formulation and affordability are expected to enhance milk yields, meat production and overall animal health.

The arrival of the shipment underscores deepening trade ties between the two countries and highlights the role of strategic partnerships in addressing food system challenges.

It also comes at a time when Kenya is seeking to modernise its agricultural sector through innovation and private sector participation.

Authorities expressed optimism that the LIFT project will deliver measurable outcomes for farmers, particularly smallholders, by lowering production costs and increasing returns.

Further implementation activities under the programme are expected to roll out in the coming months as stakeholders work to scale up feed innovation and strengthen supply systems across the country.