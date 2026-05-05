Kenya ramps up health security preparedness at Mombasa convention

Kenya has intensified efforts to strengthen its preparedness and response to public health threats at the ongoing national health security convention in Mombasa, bringing together policymakers, scientists, frontline responders and development partners.

The forum, organised by the Kenya National Public Health Institute, is focused on translating science, innovation and policy into practical interventions aimed at enhancing both national and regional health security systems.

Speaking during the official opening, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, representing Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, said recent disease outbreaks and global pandemics had exposed vulnerabilities that require sustained and deliberate action.

“Preparedness must be embedded in our systems, not activated only during crises,” Oluga said, underscoring the need for continuous investment in resilient healthcare infrastructure.

He noted that the government is prioritising key pillars of health security, including enhanced disease surveillance, expansion of laboratory networks, operational readiness for emergencies and stronger coordination between national and county governments.

According to officials, the focus is on ensuring early detection and rapid response to emerging health threats, reducing the risk of widespread outbreaks and their socio-economic impact.

Participants at the convention also emphasised the importance of adopting a multisectoral approach, recognising that effective health security goes beyond the health sector alone.

Experts highlighted the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health, calling for closer collaboration across sectors such as agriculture, water, environment and infrastructure.

The role of the Kenya National Public Health Institute was singled out as critical in anchoring the country’s scientific and technical capacity.

Stakeholders pointed to the institute’s work in surveillance, laboratory coordination and evidence-based decision-making as central to improving national response systems.

Parliamentary leaders attending the convention reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the institute through improved legal frameworks, sustainable financing and enhanced intergovernmental coordination.

Development partners also reiterated support for Kenya’s health security agenda, stressing the need for long-term collaboration to build robust and self-sustaining systems.

Among those present were US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, Acting World Health Organization Representative to Kenya Neema Kimambo, Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board Chair Emmanuel Nzai, KNPHI Board Chair Paul Kariuki and Acting Director-General Kamene Kimenye.

Organisers say the convention is expected to yield actionable outcomes aimed at strengthening preparedness, improving coordination and enhancing Kenya’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats.

The meeting comes at a time when countries across the region are seeking to reinforce their health systems in the wake of recent global health emergencies, with Kenya positioning itself as a leader in advancing evidence-based and coordinated responses.