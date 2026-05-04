Oburu calls for voter registration push and fair, transparent ODM primaries

ODM Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga has urged party members to prioritise unity, credible primaries and grassroots service ahead of the next year’s general election.

In remarks to party leaders, he emphasised discipline, voter mobilisation and structured decision-making, while warning against internal divisions and premature political endorsements within the party.

In a statement on Monday, Oburu apologised for his absence, citing unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, but said he would closely follow the deliberations of the meeting.

In his remarks, the party leader urged members to engage constructively, expressing hope that all matters arising from the gathering would be resolved amicably while calling on leaders to participate freely in discussions, deliberate wisely, and strategize effectively as the ODM party holds a retreat in Mombasa County.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati during ODM’s retreat in Mombasa on May 4, 2026. PHOTO/ODM ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati during ODM’s retreat in Mombasa on May 4, 2026. PHOTO/ODM

He thanked party officials and members for their support, noting that being entrusted with leadership of the party is a responsibility that he doesn't not take for granted.

Oburu paid tribute to the late former party leader Raila Odinga, saying he had placed ODM “on the global map as one of the biggest and strongest political movements,” adding that it is now the responsibility of current leaders to continue that legacy.

“The journey to Canaan continues,” he said, drawing a biblical comparison to the Israelites after the passing of Moses, and stressing that the party must keep moving forward.

He acknowledged that he may not fully fill his predecessor’s role but pledged to “walk the talk” and guide the party in the right direction.

On party strength, the ODM boss emphasised the importance of voter registration, saying, “the strength and position of our party can only be solidified if we have the numbers.”

While thanking those involved in registration efforts, he noted that participation in stronghold areas remains low and called for increased mobilisation.

Looking ahead to the next election cycle, he reminded leaders of their responsibilities to voters. “We were chosen by the people. We therefore owe them loyalty, commitment, and dedicated service,” he said.

Oburu cautioned against early campaigning, stating that campaigns have not officially begun, and urged leaders to focus instead on delivering services at the grassroots level to build trust and strengthen the party’s position.

The ODM leader also addressed the upcoming party primaries, stressing the need for fairness and transparency. He said the legacy he hopes to leave behind is one founded on free, fair, and credible elections.

“Every contestant must be given a fair and equal opportunity,” he said, adding that transparent primaries are essential to preventing divisions and retaining party members.

He warned against internal conflicts, saying they “do not serve our interests but instead create divisions that may become difficult to repair,” and called on members to prioritise loyalty and unity.

The ODM leader further emphasised the importance of clear communication within the party, saying there must be a single authoritative voice.

“We can only have one command center. We cannot have multiple voices issuing conflicting ‘party positions’,” he said, adding that official positions would be communicated through established leadership structures.

On coalition-building and endorsements, Oburu urged caution, noting that negotiations bewteen ODM and the ruling UDA party had not yet begun. He called for a thorough and consultative process before any endorsements are made.

He concluded by encouraging members to use the Mombasa retreat to strengthen relationships and unity within the party. “Let us liaise, engage, build relationships, and mend bridges so that, in the end, we emerge united,” he said.

Oburu's remarks signal a focus on internal consolidation, discipline and preparation as ODM positions itself for the next phase of Kenya’s political cycle.