54% of Kenyans say media coverage of government is fair - Media Council report

54% of Kenyans believe media coverage of the government is fair, according to the State of the Media 2025 Report by the Media Council of Kenya, marking a sharp shift in public perception over the past year.

The report shows a significant rise from just 26% in 2024, while the proportion of those who believe coverage is unfair dropping from 73.6% to 46%.

The findings point to what analysts describe as a notable improvement in perceptions of objectivity and growing public confidence in how the media reports on government.

Describing the issue as “The Objectivity Challenge,” the report notes that in 2024, “nearly 3 in 4 Kenyans perceived coverage of the government as unfair,” highlighting the scale of the shift within a year. By 2025, however, a majority now believes coverage is fair, suggesting a recovery in trust.

The report also breaks down what drives these perceptions. Among those who view coverage as fair, the media’s role in providing information and oversight is key.

It states that “54% believe the media covers the government fairly,” with respondents citing its transparency function such as giving out important information (10%) and highlighting government projects (9%).

Others pointed to its accountability role, saying media content is “unbiased” (11%) and helps “hold leaders accountable” (3%).

“This insight shows the media is valued for functioning as a vital conduit of state-to-citizen information,” the report indicated.

However, concerns remain among the 46% who still view coverage as unfair. The report highlights “deep anxieties over state influence and editorial compromise,” with some respondents arguing that “the information is biased” (13%), that “there is a lot of hidden information” (6%), and that media sometimes spreads “false information or propaganda.”

Others expressed fears of state control, with claims that “the government owns media houses” (7%) or that outlets are “afraid of the government” (5%).

The report concludes that skepticism is not only about journalistic standards but also reflects “a fear of systemic state capture and intimidation.”

Despite these concerns, the overall trend suggests a gradual rebuilding of trust in institutional media, even as debates over independence and credibility persist.

The survey was conducted between April 15 and April 23,2026, covering all 47 counties across eight regions in Kenya.

A total of 3,774 respondents aged 15 years and above were interviewed using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

The sampling design was multi-stage stratified, based on probability proportional to size, with a margin of error of ±1.7% at a 95% confidence level.