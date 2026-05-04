Social media rises as main news source to 39% in 2025 - Report

A new report by the Media Council of Kenya shows a growing shift in how Kenyans consume news, with digital platforms tightening their grip as the dominant source of information.

According to the State of the Media 2025 Report released on Monday, social media use as a primary news source rose from 37% in 2024 to 39% in 2025, reinforcing its position at the top of the media landscape.

In contrast, traditional platforms continued to lose ground, with television viewership dropping to 57%, while radio usage declined sharply from 26% to 21%.

The findings suggest what analysts describe as a “permanent realignment” in audience behaviour, as digital platforms increasingly replace legacy media channels.

The report further notes that “74% of Kenyans use social/digital media (stable from 74.9% in 2024),” underlining the widespread reach of online platforms across the country.

Importantly, the report highlights that the shift is no longer about internet access, but engagement.

“The battle is no longer about getting users online, but where they go once connected,” the report stated, pointing to mobile phones as the primary gateway for news consumption.

Weekly usage trends show messaging and social platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook maintaining strong engagement, while newer platforms like TikTok continue to grow steadily.

Meanwhile, platforms like radio and print remain under pressure as audiences migrate to faster, more interactive digital alternatives.

The report also reflects a broader transformation in how information is accessed and shared, with audiences increasingly relying on personalised, on-demand content rather than scheduled broadcasts.

This shift has raised questions about the future of traditional media, even as it adapts to compete within a digital-first environment.

Media analysts say the data underscores the urgency for legacy media houses to innovate and strengthen their digital presence in order to remain relevant in a rapidly changing landscape.

The survey was conducted between April 15 and April 23, 2026, with a sample size of 3,774 respondents aged 15 years and above.

It covered all 47 counties across eight regions in Kenya, using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI). The sampling design was multi-stage stratified, based on probability proportional to size, with a margin of error of ±1.7% at a 95% confidence level.