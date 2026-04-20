Kenya Railways warns public over fake social media job adverts demanding fees

Kenya Railways Corporation on Monday warned the public about fake job advertisements circulating on social media, cautioning applicants against fraudsters demanding payments.

The corporation reiterated that recruitment is free and only conducted through its official website.

It urged job seekers to verify all vacancies, stating that “Kenya Railways does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.”

In a statement, the corporation cautioned job seekers against fraudsters using its name to solicit money from applicants.

It stressed that recruitment into the organisation is strictly free, stating that “Kenya Railways does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.”

The corporation further clarified that all genuine job applications must be submitted exclusively through its official website.

It added that applicants are provided with a step-by-step guide on how to apply, aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Kenya Railways warned that the fake adverts currently in circulation are misleading and are designed to defraud members of the public seeking employment opportunities.

The institution urged job seekers to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with suspicious messages or unofficial email addresses.

The fake advertisement claims to offer multiple job opportunities under a purported 2026 recruitment drive, listing positions such as Sales & Marketing Manager, Passenger Services Manager, Office Assistant, Data Entry Clerk, Electrician, Driver, Cleaner, Mechanical Technician, Receptionist, and CCTV Operator among others.

The misleading notice also provides an unofficial email address for applications and sets a deadline for submission, elements Kenya Railways says are not part of its legitimate recruitment procedures.

The corporation emphasised that all authentic vacancies are published only through its official communication platforms.

Kenya Railways Corporation reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from persons with disabilities, youths, and women.

However, it warned that all genuine opportunities must be verified directly from its website, which remains the only authorised recruitment portal.

The corporation’s alert comes at a time when there has been a notable increase in online scams targeting job seekers across Kenya, with fraudsters increasingly impersonating government agencies and public institutions in order to deceive unsuspecting applicants.

These scams often involve fake job advertisements that falsely promise employment opportunities while demanding payment under the pretext of recruitment or processing fees.

Kenya Railways Corporation has cautioned members of the public to remain highly vigilant when engaging with job advertisements circulating online and through social media platforms.

The corporation further encouraged the public to report any suspicious job postings or fraudulent activities to the relevant authorities.

It reiterated that all legitimate recruitment processes are fully transparent, free of charge, and conducted strictly through verified and official platforms, warning that any request for payment in exchange for employment should be treated as fraudulent.