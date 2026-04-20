Trump says US delegation going to Pakistan Monday for Iran negotiations

WorldView · Samuel Otieno · April 20, 2026
Trump says US delegation going to Pakistan Monday for Iran negotiations
US President Donald Trump speaking at the White House, Washington on April 6, 2026. PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES
In Summary

In a social media post Sunday, Trump also accused Iran of violating the countries' two-week ceasefire with attacks Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump said the United States negotiators will be in Pakistan Monday to resume talks on ending the war with Iran, as he again threatened to destroy its power plants and bridges if no deal is reached.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump also accused Iran of violating the countries' two-week ceasefire with attacks Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he was offering Iran "a reasonable deal" and if Tehran says no "the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

In his fresh threat, made on his Truth Social platform, Trump said of Iran's bridges and power plants: "They'll come down fast, they'll come down easy and, if they dont take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years."

The Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Sunday in the stand-off between Iran and the United States. Tehran on Saturday declared it shut again to maritime traffic after it on Friday had announced it was reopening, spurring elation on global markets.

As mediation efforts continued following high-level talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 that failed to reach a deal, Iran said it would not reopen the crucial maritime trade route until the United States ended its blockade of Iranian ports.

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US Iran Strait of Hormuz Trump

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