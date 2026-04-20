ODM Linda Mwananchi faction to hold three-day protests starting June 24

News · David Abonyo · April 20, 2026
ODM Linda Mwananchi faction to hold three-day protests starting June 24
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT
In Summary

President Trump threatens Iran that the US will target power plants and bridges if Tehran doesn't agree to proposed deal over the Middle East conflict

Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans for three consecutive days of protests scheduled for June 24, 25, and 26, coinciding with the anniversary of Gen Z-led demonstrations.

Speaking during a service at PAG Kivumbini Church in Nakuru County on Sunday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said the planned demonstrations are part of what he described as a continued push for political reform and accountability.

He directly linked the dates to last year’s youth-led protests, saying, “June 25 is coming, and we all remember Gen Zs lost lives for this country. So as Linda Mwananchi, we are asking you on June 24, 25 and 26 to make this country ungovernable. And that has happened before.”

Orengo insisted the faction would not back down in its political push, describing it as a broader struggle to “liberate the country.”

“We do not fear any prison, we do not fear death. We do not fear anything but fear itself,” he said.

“The hour has come and the hour is now. This is a one-term administration,” Orengo declared.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the group’s presence in Nakuru was deliberate, aimed at expanding its message on governance and civil liberties.

“Many are asking what we are doing in Nakuru. We have a message for the people here that this country can have good leadership, one that respects human rights,” he said.

“We want Kenyans to live in an environment free of corruption. You cannot tell us you are building roads when human rights are abused every day and people are being killed,” he added.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi dismissed claims of internal divisions within the faction, saying, “I will not be cowed. We will not be intimidated as Linda Mwananchi.”

He also alleged attempts to weaken the movement through ethnic divisions, adding, “We are steadfast and we will fight for the final and most important liberation in this country and nobody will stand in our way.”

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also addressed supporters, calling for action on youth unemployment and condemning the alleged use of young people in political violence.

“Goons' nonsense must end. Goons should be given proper jobs,” he said, adding that the movement would continue mobilizing support across different regions, including Kisumu.

Tags

Human Rights ODM Nakuru County Protests political reform Linda Mwananchi

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
EU nations agree to long-term freeze on Russian assets to support Ukraine

EU nations agree to long-term freeze on Russian assets to support Ukraine

Dec 13, 2025
KUCO says strike unavoidable as Ministry fails to sign court-backed CBA

KUCO says strike unavoidable as Ministry fails to sign court-backed CBA

Dec 19, 2025
SHA partners with Kenya Rugby Union to offer full health coverage to athletes

SHA partners with Kenya Rugby Union to offer full health coverage to athletes

Oct 9, 2025
Ruto, Uhuru, and Obasanjo lead dignitaries at Raila’s funeral in Bondo

Ruto, Uhuru, and Obasanjo lead dignitaries at Raila’s funeral in Bondo

Oct 19, 2025
Sakaja confirms 24-Hour flood mitigation measures across Nairobi

Sakaja confirms 24-Hour flood mitigation measures across Nairobi

Mar 7, 2026
KNEC to scrap 70 TVET courses by November 2025

KNEC to scrap 70 TVET courses by November 2025

May 22, 2025
Mombasa records two Mpox deaths as cases rise sharply

Mombasa records two Mpox deaths as cases rise sharply

Jul 12, 2025
Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong

Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong

May 30, 2025
Strait of Hormuz crisis could disrupt 20% of global oil supply, warns Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud

Strait of Hormuz crisis could disrupt 20% of global oil supply, warns Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud

Mar 30, 2026
Woman arrested, suspected cannabis seized in Limuru bus stop operation

Woman arrested, suspected cannabis seized in Limuru bus stop operation

Feb 25, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.