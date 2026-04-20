ODM Linda Mwananchi faction to hold three-day protests starting June 24

Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans for three consecutive days of protests scheduled for June 24, 25, and 26, coinciding with the anniversary of Gen Z-led demonstrations.

Speaking during a service at PAG Kivumbini Church in Nakuru County on Sunday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said the planned demonstrations are part of what he described as a continued push for political reform and accountability.

He directly linked the dates to last year’s youth-led protests, saying, “June 25 is coming, and we all remember Gen Zs lost lives for this country. So as Linda Mwananchi, we are asking you on June 24, 25 and 26 to make this country ungovernable. And that has happened before.”

Orengo insisted the faction would not back down in its political push, describing it as a broader struggle to “liberate the country.”

“We do not fear any prison, we do not fear death. We do not fear anything but fear itself,” he said.

“The hour has come and the hour is now. This is a one-term administration,” Orengo declared.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the group’s presence in Nakuru was deliberate, aimed at expanding its message on governance and civil liberties.

“Many are asking what we are doing in Nakuru. We have a message for the people here that this country can have good leadership, one that respects human rights,” he said.

“We want Kenyans to live in an environment free of corruption. You cannot tell us you are building roads when human rights are abused every day and people are being killed,” he added.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi dismissed claims of internal divisions within the faction, saying, “I will not be cowed. We will not be intimidated as Linda Mwananchi.”

He also alleged attempts to weaken the movement through ethnic divisions, adding, “We are steadfast and we will fight for the final and most important liberation in this country and nobody will stand in our way.”

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also addressed supporters, calling for action on youth unemployment and condemning the alleged use of young people in political violence.

“Goons' nonsense must end. Goons should be given proper jobs,” he said, adding that the movement would continue mobilizing support across different regions, including Kisumu.