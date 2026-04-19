Omanyala hits sub-10 in Addis Ababa ahead of Kip Keino Classic

Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, made a strong start and maintained his pace to clock 9.98 seconds on Saturday at Addis Ababa Stadium in Addis Ababa—the fourth-fastest time of the year—during a warm-up event ahead of the 2026 Kip Keino Classic set for April 24 in Nairobi.

Omanyala was the only podium finisher to dip below 10 seconds at the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level meet in Addis Ababa.

Fellow Paris 2024 Olympian Christopher Borzor finished second in 10.17, ahead of Italy’s European silver medallist Chituru Ali, who completed the podium in 10.26.

On April 24, Omanyala is expected to headline the Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium under floodlights, where he will face compatriot Mark Otieno. The star-studded lineup also includes Olympic 4x100m relay champion Aaron Brown, South Africa’s Rivaldo Roberts and Gift Leotlela, as well as Americans Brandon Hicklin, Pjai Austin and Sam Blaskowski.

Another race to watch in Nairobi will be the 400m, where Kenya’s Mercy Oketch will line up against American star Gabby Thomas, the reigning Olympic 200m champion who dominated both the 100m and 200m at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix.

“We won’t have the women’s 200m race at Kip Keino; therefore, Thomas will run in the 400m, where she will be up against our own girl Mercy Oketch,” Kip Keino Classic meet director Barnaba Korir said earlier in Nairobi.

Thomas had skipped September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo due to an Achilles tendon injury that affected much of her previous season, but she returned in strong form in Ethiopia.

She opened her campaign with victory in the 100m, clocking 11.13 seconds, ahead of compatriots Chanté Clinkscale (11.34) and Cambrea Sturgis (11.36).

An hour later, Thomas returned to the track for the 200m, powering out of the blocks and pulling away on the bend to win in 22.15 seconds. Nichole Sturgis finished second in 22.42, ahead of another Team USA runner, Alyse McCoy, who clocked 22.96.

Omanyala now heads home for the high-altitude Kip Keino Classic on April 24, while Thomas prepares for an unfamiliar challenge in Nairobi, stepping up to the 400m against home favourite Mercy Oketch.