Weatherman forecasts continued rains across Kenya, warns of heavy downpours

Kenya is set to continue experiencing rainfall in several regions over the next week, with the Kenya Meteorological Department warning of possible heavy downpours in isolated areas and varying temperature conditions across the country.

In its weekly outlook released on Tuesday, the department said the rains will persist from April 21 to April 27, 2026, affecting a wide stretch of the country.

Areas expected to receive rainfall include the Highlands both East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Coast, and parts of Northeastern Kenya.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Coast and Northeastern parts of Kenya,” the forecast read, adding that “isolated heavy rainfall events are likely to occur in some parts of these regions.”

The outlook also points to mixed temperature conditions during the same period. Hot daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C are likely in the Coast, Southeastern Lowlands, and the Northeastern and Northwestern regions. At the same time, some highland areas are expected to record cold nights.

“Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro,” the agency stated.

Different parts of the country will also experience varied weather patterns. Counties in western Kenya and the Lake Victoria basin are expected to receive showers and thunderstorms, while parts of the central highlands may wake up to cloudy mornings. Some areas in the northwest and southeast are likely to have sunny intervals.

Along the Coast, counties such as Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale are forecast to receive rainfall at different times of the day.

“morning, afternoon and night showers liely to occur over few places spreading to several places.”

The department also looked back at weather conditions between April 13 and April 19, 2026, noting an increase in rainfall in most parts of the country. The highest amount recorded within 24 hours was in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, which received 115.4mm of rain on April 19.

The agency has advised the public to stay updated and plan accordingly, stressing the importance of following regular forecasts for safety and decision-making.

“this forecast should be used in conjunction with the daily (24-hour) and five-day forecasts issued by this Department.”