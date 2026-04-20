Kenya launches 2026 Africa Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme

Health and Wellness · David Abonyo · April 20, 2026
Kenya launches 2026 Africa Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme
Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni during the launch of the 2026 Africa Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme in Nairobi on April 20,2026.PHOTO/MoH
In Summary

The two-week programme brings together participants from 17 African countries, marking an expansion from its inaugural cohort last year, which had 52 participants from 11 countries. The growth is being seen as a sign of increasing continental commitment to strengthening mental health systems and leadership.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), has launched the 2026 Africa Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme, positioning Kenya as a regional hub for mental health training and capacity building.

The two-week programme brings together participants from 17 African countries, marking an expansion from its inaugural cohort last year, which had 52 participants from 11 countries. The growth is being seen as a sign of increasing continental commitment to strengthening mental health systems and leadership.

Presiding over the launch, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni Muriuki said the initiative comes at a time when mental health conditions are on the rise, placing significant pressure on health systems across the region.

“The programme comes amid a rising burden of mental health conditions, with one in four patients in Kenya presenting a mental health concern,” she said.

She noted that Kenya is stepping up reforms to address the challenge, including the implementation of the Mental Health Policy, the Mental Health Action Plan, and the Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022.

The legal framework, she said, is aimed at strengthening a rights-based approach to mental healthcare delivery.

The Principal Secretary further emphasised the need to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare systems to ensure early detection, prevention and treatment at community level.

She also called for expanded community-based services, a stronger mental health workforce, and improved data systems to guide planning and decision-making.

“The government is committed to integrating mental health into primary healthcare, expanding community-based services, strengthening the workforce, and improving data systems to support decision-making,” she said.

The programme is designed to equip participants with practical skills in leadership, governance, advocacy, research and public mental health, with the aim of improving access to quality mental health services across Africa.

Officials said Kenya’s hosting of the programme reflects its growing role in shaping regional health policy and training, particularly in emerging public health challenges such as mental health.

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Africa CDC KMTC Mental health public health leadership mental health policy

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