Duale: Kenya’s Ebola supplies can only handle 200 suspected cases

Kenya’s current stock of Ebola test kits, laboratory reagents and protective equipment is only sufficient to manage about 200 suspected cases, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has told Parliament, warning that additional resources are urgently needed as the country faces growing risk from outbreaks in the region.

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Duale said the limited supplies have exposed a key gap in Kenya’s preparedness efforts, even as health authorities continue to strengthen surveillance, testing and response systems across the country.

“This is why additional emergency financing and partner support are required to build a more adequate testing capacity,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary warned that Kenya remains vulnerable to Ebola because of its role as a major regional centre for air travel, trade and diplomatic activities.

He said ongoing outbreaks in neighbouring countries continue to increase the risk of the disease spreading across borders.

According to Duale, the government has already activated a national preparedness framework through the Kenya National Public Health Institute to coordinate response efforts.

He told lawmakers that the National Ebola Incident Management System was launched on May 20, 2026, to oversee preparedness and response activities at both national and county levels.

Duale said surveillance has been strengthened nationwide, with rapid response teams placed on standby and screening enhanced at airports, border points and other entry locations. Public awareness efforts have also been expanded through a national hotline to support reporting and risk communication.

He noted that Kenya has increased its treatment and isolation capacity in anticipation of any potential cases. Kenyatta National Hospital has prepared an eight-bed isolation unit, while 29 counties have identified designated facilities for treatment and management of suspected Ebola patients.

On laboratory readiness, Duale said four facilities are currently conducting Ebola testing, supported by a mobile laboratory deployed to improve testing turnaround times in high-risk areas.

However, he cautioned that the country’s existing stockpile remains limited despite support from international partners, including the donation of 1,000 Ebola personal protective equipment kits by the World Health Organization.

The Cabinet Secretary further told Parliament that more than 1,000 health workers have undergone training on Ebola preparedness and response, while 241 specialist personnel have been placed on standby to support surveillance, contact tracing and emergency field operations.

Duale said Kenya continues to work closely with regional and international health agencies, including Uganda, the World Health Organization, Africa CDC, the International Organization for Migration and the United States Centers for Disease Control, to strengthen preparedness and response measures.

He also dismissed concerns about international health cooperation agreements, saying Kenya’s partnerships are long-standing and legally established, and are intended to enhance technical and logistical support without affecting the country’s sovereignty.

According to the World Health Organization, the Democratic Republic of Congo remains the worst-affected country, with more than 1,000 suspected Ebola cases and over 250 deaths. Uganda has reported 12 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Despite the heightened regional threat, Duale said Kenya has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case. He told lawmakers that more than 71,000 travellers have been screened at points of entry, while over 2,000 suspected alerts have been investigated, all of which tested negative.