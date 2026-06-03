Duale: Kenya’s Ebola supplies can only handle 200 suspected cases
The Cabinet Secretary warned that Kenya remains vulnerable to Ebola because of its role as a major regional centre for air travel, trade and diplomatic activities.
The Cabinet Secretary warned that Kenya remains vulnerable to Ebola because of its role as a major regional centre for air travel, trade and diplomatic activities.
He says over 55,000 people have been screened and 2,200 health workers trained, while reaffirming Health CS Aden Duale’s confirmation that the country remains Ebola-free.
At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called on staff to volunteer for urgent deployment to help with Ebola screening at United States entry points as surveillance measures are tightened.
The Ministry noted that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 16, 2026, while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention classified it as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.