Laikipia Ebola bio-isolation facility poses no risk, says US

Global Affairs · David Abonyo ·
Laikipia Ebola bio-isolation facility poses no risk, says US
Entrance to US embassy at Gigiri in Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO/handout
In Summary

In a statement issued on Wednesday, United State said it was working closely with the Kenyan government to address concerns raised in an ongoing court case while continuing efforts to bolster surveillance, testing, and response mechanisms amid the evolving Ebola outbreak in the region.

The United States has defended its partnership with Kenya on Ebola response efforts, insisting that the proposed bio-isolation facility in Laikipia poses no risk to surrounding communities and is intended to strengthen regional preparedness against the deadly disease.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, United States said it was working closely with the Kenyan government to address concerns raised in an ongoing court case while continuing efforts to bolster surveillance, testing, and response mechanisms amid the evolving Ebola outbreak in the region.

“We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya and are actively working with the Kenyan government to resolve any objections and communicate our shared objectives to the Kenyan people,” the statement read.

The US described its cooperation with Kenya as part of a long-standing health partnership that has benefited both countries over several decades.

“The United States and Kenya share a historic health partnership that over decades has benefitted both Americans and Kenyans. Our joint response to the current Ebola outbreak is a natural extension of our longstanding cooperation,” the statement added.

At the centre of the controversy is a proposed bio-isolation facility in Laikipia, which has sparked public concern and legal challenges over its safety and legality.

However, the US sought to reassure Kenyans, saying the facility was designed to support efforts to contain the disease rather than create additional risks.

“The bio-isolation facility in Laikipia is part of a holistic response to prevent spread of the disease and lessen health risks for the region as a whole; it does not pose risk to nearby communities,” the statement said.

Beyond the proposed facility, US said it was supporting Kenya to strengthen border screening, improve testing capacity and reinforce preparedness in counties considered vulnerable to Ebola transmission.

“Expanding regional capacity to isolate and test asymptomatic individuals, including Americans working on the response effort, will enhance Kenya’s readiness and preserve Kenya’s existing clinical resources to assist Kenyan citizens,” it said.

The US also highlighted its financial contribution to the Ebola response, saying the Department of State’s direct assistance had exceeded $162 million and was continuing to grow.

According to the statement, the funding supports efforts aimed at stopping the outbreak at its source and preventing Ebola from reaching either Kenya or the United States.

The US further noted that it had provided an additional $350 million through UN humanitarian funding mechanisms to support broader relief operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

The statement comes a day after the High Court extended conservatory orders halting the establishment and operation of the proposed Ebola facility in Laikipia pending the hearing and determination of petitions challenging the project.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi also directed the government to disclose within seven days all agreements, negotiations, approvals, risk assessments and operational protocols related to the proposed arrangement.

The court further barred the admission, transfer, or facilitation of entry into Kenya of Ebola-exposed individuals under the challenged programme until the case is determined. The matter is scheduled for mention on June 23.

Tags

Kenya United States High Court conservatory orders Laikipia Ebola response Bio-isolation Department of State

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