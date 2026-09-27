Tobacco Bill draws mixed reactions from Kisumu, Laikipia residents
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
The Laikipia legislator said Kenya has a large number of young people looking for ways to earn a living and should therefore ensure they are not pushed out of small-scale trade by foreign competitors.
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations chairman Nelson Koech said Thursday that Britain had not provided a written commitment to comply with resolutions adopted by the House following an inquiry into Batuk’s conduct.
The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market
Gachagua also announced plans to take his campaign to Nakuru County, where he said he will spend three days beginning Friday, August 7, campaigning against Governor Susan Kihika.
The disagreement revolves around the proposed Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is awaiting approval by the National Assembly. Kenyan lawmakers want key changes made before the deal can take effect, insisting that murder be included among offences that fall under the jurisdiction of Kenyan courts.
Katiba Institute said it was closely monitoring reports that the seven foreign nationals had been admitted into Kenya and placed under quarantine at the contested facility under a bilateral arrangement.
The reports provide an extensive record of natural assets found in the three counties and are expected to serve as a key reference in land-use planning, conservation, climate adaptation and future development decisions.
State Department for Wildlife Director of Administration Vincent Ongere said the government had so far compensated more than 700 residents in Laikipia through the programme and was working to settle additional claims.
Muluka argued that elected and appointed leaders cannot invoke legal authority to override public sentiment, insisting that citizen concerns should not be dismissed as insignificant
Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, the CS said Kenya’s cooperation with Washington dates back to a 2015 agreement and has significantly strengthened the health sector.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, United State said it was working closely with the Kenyan government to address concerns raised in an ongoing court case while continuing efforts to bolster surveillance, testing, and response mechanisms amid the evolving Ebola outbreak in the region.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Atellah said preparedness should not be reactive but continuous, arguing that Kenya’s health system risked being exposed due to gaps in staffing, infrastructure, and transparency in international agreements.
Duale dismissed claims that the facility was being established exclusively for United States nationals, saying Kenya was preparing for a possible outbreak of the Ebola Bundibugyo strain, which currently has no approved vaccine.
The CS said the government is now shifting attention to long-term systems that ensure stability, pointing to the need for stronger financing arrangements, infrastructure expansion, and partnerships that guarantee consistent supply.
Ruto described Laikipia as a key county whose growth and stability remain important to his administration’s plans. He appealed to residents not to be swayed by leaders pushing them to abandon his government.