Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Laikipia

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season
News

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season

The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market

By
Kenya-UK defence row halts planned Batuk military exercise
News

Kenya-UK defence row halts planned Batuk military exercise

The disagreement revolves around the proposed Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is awaiting approval by the National Assembly. Kenyan lawmakers want key changes made before the deal can take effect, insisting that murder be included among offences that fall under the jurisdiction of Kenyan courts.

By
Laikipia Ebola bio-isolation facility poses no risk, says US
Global Affairs

Laikipia Ebola bio-isolation facility poses no risk, says US

In a statement issued on Wednesday, United State said it was working closely with the Kenyan government to address concerns raised in an ongoing court case while continuing efforts to bolster surveillance, testing, and response mechanisms amid the evolving Ebola outbreak in the region.

By