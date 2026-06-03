Opposition demands full disclosure of Ebola agreements, rejects Finance Bill, 2026

The United Alternative Government has accused President William Ruto's administration of withholding critical information from the public over reported Ebola-related arrangements involving foreign nationals, while also rejecting the Finance Bill 2026, which it says places an even heavier burden on struggling Kenyans.

In a joint statement issued on June 3, 2026, the coalition questioned the government's handling of the Ebola matter, saying the lack of transparency had sparked widespread public concern and undermined confidence in the authorities.

The coalition said the government's approach to the issue had been marked by secrecy and inadequate public engagement at a time when citizens expected clear communication and reassurance.

“Instead of providing timely information, consulting stakeholders, and reassuring the public, this Ruto regime has chosen secrecy, half-truths, and arrogance,” the statement reads.

The opposition alliance called for the immediate release of all records and agreements linked to the reported Ebola arrangements, arguing that Kenyans have a right to know the details of any commitments made by the government.

“We demand the immediate publication of all agreements, protocols, commitments, and related documentation concerning Ebola-related programmes, facilities, and arrangements. Kenyans have a right to know what their government is doing in their name,” it said.

The coalition maintained that any programme involving Ebola should be subjected to the highest level of scrutiny because of the serious public health risks associated with the disease.

“Any arrangement involving one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases must be subjected to the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and public scrutiny,” the coalition added.

It further argued that concerns are heightened by the state of Kenya's healthcare system, which it said is already facing major challenges and may struggle to cope with highly infectious disease outbreaks without adequate support and preparation.

Beyond the Ebola controversy, the coalition turned its attention to the Finance Bill 2026, describing it as another example of a government that continues to rely on taxation despite growing economic difficulties facing citizens and businesses.

According to the coalition, the bill fails to respond to the realities confronting many households, including rising living costs, unemployment, shrinking incomes and mounting debt.

“After years of excessive taxation, rising debt, shrinking incomes, struggling businesses, and growing unemployment, Ruto's response remains unchanged; tax more, borrow more, and ask wananchi to bear an ever-heavier burden,” the statement said.

The alliance insisted that Kenyans are not opposed to contributing towards national development but are demanding greater accountability in the use of public resources.

“Kenyans are not refusing to contribute to nation-building. They are demanding accountability and value for money,” it added, citing corruption and wasteful expenditure as major concerns.

The coalition concluded by accusing the administration of failing to uphold the principles of openness and accountability, warning that public trust cannot be sustained where citizens are denied access to information.

“No Government can command public confidence while withholding information from the very citizens it serves,” it said, adding that “trust is the currency of leadership, and transparency is the foundation upon which that trust is built.”

The statement comes amid growing public debate over reported Ebola-related arrangements between Kenya and the United States.

The proposed cooperation has attracted criticism from sections of the public, political leaders and medical professional bodies, who have raised concerns about safety measures, preparedness and transparency.

The matter is also before the courts after a petition challenging the arrangement was filed. The court directed the government to disclose details of the agreements and protocols for public scrutiny.

Medical unions have similarly expressed concern that Kenya's health system may not be sufficiently equipped to manage high-risk infectious diseases without increased investment in health infrastructure and protection for frontline healthcare workers.

The debate continues to draw national attention, with questions being raised over transparency in international agreements, public health governance and Kenya's readiness to handle diseases such as Ebola.