EAC health ministers to convene emergency talks on regional Ebola outbreak

The East African Community (EAC) will hold a virtual meeting of health ministers on June 1–2 to coordinate a regional response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, as concerns grow over the spread of the Bundibugyo virus strain across the region.

In a statement on Sunday, the regional bloc said the Extra-Ordinary Virtual Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers responsible for Health will deliberate on measures aimed at containing the outbreak and strengthening preparedness among member states.

“The meeting will consider the proposed regional actions to curb the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain,” the EAC said.

The high-level meeting comes amid intensified regional efforts to respond to the outbreak, which has prompted emergency consultations among health officials and technical experts across East Africa.

According to the EAC Secretariat, the ministers' meeting forms part of a broader package of urgent interventions already initiated following the confirmation of Ebola cases in both the DRC and Uganda.

“The convening of this high-level meeting is part of a series of urgent actions the EAC Secretariat has initiated, having already intensified regional coordination and preparedness measures following the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda,” the statement said.

Among the measures already undertaken are an emergency EAC Crisis Meeting, sessions of the EAC Technical Working Group on Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, and meetings of the Technical Working Group on Harmonisation of Regulations for potential Ebola vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The EAC has previously urged partner states to heighten disease surveillance, strengthen emergency preparedness systems and enhance cross-border coordination to prevent further transmission of the virus in the region.

Health authorities have expressed concern over the mobility of populations within the East African region, particularly in border areas linking the DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and other neighbouring countries.

The current Ebola outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, a rare form of Ebola for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17,2026 after confirmed cases were reported in both the DRC and Uganda.

According to WHO's latest situation update, as of May 29, the outbreak had resulted in 134 confirmed cases, including nine in Uganda, and 18 confirmed deaths across the two countries. The DRC had also reported 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak.

WHO says response efforts are focusing on surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, laboratory testing, community engagement and cross-border preparedness to prevent further spread of the disease.