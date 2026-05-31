Ruto reappoints WRTI and KenTrade Board chairpersons in latest gazette notices

President William Ruto has reappointed Dr David Nkedianye as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Board for a fresh three-year term, effective May 29, 2026.

In the notice published as Gazette Notice No. 8028 under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, the President said: “IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 53 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— DAVID NKEDIANYE (DR.) as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 29th May, 2026.”

In a separate appointment, the Head of State also renewed the term of Joseph Ogendo as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) Board under Gazette Notice No. 8029, issued on the same date.

The notice states: “IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by paragraph 6 (1) (a) of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Order, 2011, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— JOSEPH OGENDO as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board, with effect from the 29th May, 2026.”

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute is a government parastatal mandated to undertake wildlife research, training and capacity building in support of conservation and biodiversity management in Kenya. It also plays a key role in generating scientific data to guide wildlife policy and strengthen ecosystem protection efforts.

The institute works closely with conservation agencies, county governments and research partners to promote sustainable wildlife management.

KenTrade, on the other hand, is a state agency established to facilitate international trade through the development and implementation of Kenya’s National Electronic Single Window System.

The platform integrates trade processes to improve efficiency in import and export procedures by reducing clearance time and enhancing coordination among border agencies.

Official KenTrade documentation describes it as a key driver in trade facilitation reforms aimed at improving Kenya’s competitiveness in regional and global markets.

The twin reappointments come as the government continues to restructure and strengthen governance in key state agencies overseeing conservation and trade facilitation sectors.

Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2026, as published in the Kenya Gazette.