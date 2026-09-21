Taxman sets October 31 deadline for 2027 customs agents licence renewal
In a public notice issued on Monday, September 21, KRA said the licences will expire on December 31, 2026, except for three-year Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) licences.
In a public notice issued on Monday, September 21, KRA said the licences will expire on December 31, 2026, except for three-year Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) licences.
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa has welcomed the change, saying opening the market to several suppliers could improve the availability and performance of the electronic seals.
The framework will operate through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and will give users the option of selecting their preferred vendor instead of relying on KRA-issued seals.
The maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with KRA notifying all iCMS users to prepare for the period when the system will be unavailable.
Shollei, who is also Uasin Gishu Woman Representative gave the example of her planned trip to The Gambia, saying she would have to travel through Europe because there are few direct connections linking African countries.
The authority attributed the growth to increased contributions from various import categories, alongside efforts to improve compliance and facilitate the movement of cargo through the country’s ports and border points
Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says the process creates another layer of reporting even though traders already submit the same information through the Import Declaration Form, shipping manifests, the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System and KRA customs platforms.
President Ruto noted rising bilateral trade, visa-free travel gains, and stronger investment ties, stressing the implementation of agreements and the accelerated regional integration efforts agenda
President William Ruto reappointed Dr David Nkedianye as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Board for three years, effective May 29, 2026, per Kenya Gazette Notice No. 8028.