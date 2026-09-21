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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Trade facilitation

Traders seek freeze on KRA's new cargo declaration system
Business

Traders seek freeze on KRA's new cargo declaration system

Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says the process creates another layer of reporting even though traders already submit the same information through the Import Declaration Form, shipping manifests, the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System and KRA customs platforms.

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