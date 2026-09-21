Taxman sets October 31 deadline for 2027 customs agents licence renewal

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has directed licensed customs agents to apply for renewal of their 2027 licences by October 31, 2026, ahead of the expiry of their current licences at the end of the year.

In a public notice issued on Monday, September 21, KRA said the licences will expire on December 31, 2026, except for three-year Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) licences.

The authority said all licensed customs agents seeking renewal must submit their applications through the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) platform.

“The application for renewal is for all Licensed Customs agents and should be submitted through the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) platform,

http://icms.kra.go.ke

, on or before 31st October, 2026,” KRA said.

The applications must be accompanied by several documents, including a duly filled Form C20, which is available on the KRA website.

Agents are also required to submit a current 2026 Certificate of Registration, either CR12 or CR13, as well as a valid Tax Compliance Certificate for the company.

Other requirements include a Certificate of Bond and Debt Clearance, a copy of the previous C21 licence and a Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) Clearance Certificate for the year of application.

KRA said the licensing requirements are provided for under Section 145 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 and Regulations 149 to 152 of the East African Community Customs Management Regulations, 2010.

The authority urged customs agents to comply with the renewal deadline to ensure continuity of their licences.

KRA said agents requiring clarification or facilitation on the renewal process can contact its Licensing Office on 0709016616 or 0709016617.

They can also seek assistance through the email address

[email protected]

.

The renewal process comes as customs agents prepare for the next licensing period, with KRA requiring applicants to demonstrate compliance with registration, tax and bond-related obligations before their licences are renewed.

The authority reiterated that the renewal application applies to all licensed customs agents, with the exception of holders of the three-year AEO licences.

KRA has advised affected agents to submit complete applications through the iCMS platform before the October 31 deadline.