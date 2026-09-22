Hot days, cold nights expected in several parts as Kenya braces for rain

Several parts of Kenya are expected to experience rainfall between September 22 and 28, 2026, with the Coast, Northeastern, Western, Central and parts of the Rift Valley regions likely to receive precipitation.

The seven-day rainfall outlook indicates that rainfall will be recorded in several counties, although conditions are expected to vary across the country.

Counties forecast to experience rainfall include Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Marsabit. Other areas expected to receive rainfall are Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Narok.

The forecast also covers Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu and Migori.

Additional counties listed in the outlook include Nakuru, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Vihiga, among other localised areas.

The rainfall outlook comes as different parts of the country continue to experience changing weather conditions, with residents expected to prepare for possible rainfall during the forecast period.

The outlook also highlights significant variations in daytime and night-time temperatures across the country. According to the forecast, several counties are expected to record average maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

The affected counties include Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit and Turkana.

These areas are expected to experience relatively high daytime temperatures during the seven-day period.

Meanwhile, some parts of the country are forecast to record average minimum night-time temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius The affected areas include parts of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Nyeri counties.

Other counties expected to experience low night-time temperatures are Nakuru, Narok, Taita-Taveta and Kajiado.

The temperature variations highlight the differences in weather conditions between Kenya’s regions, particularly between areas expected to experience warmer days and those likely to record colder nights.

The rainfall outlook provides information on anticipated weather patterns across the country from September 22 to 28.

Residents in the affected counties are encouraged to remain aware of local weather developments and plan their activities according to prevailing conditions.

The forecast covers rainfall distribution and temperature expectations, with rainfall anticipated in several regions and temperature variations expected during both daytime and night-time hours.

Weather conditions may differ within counties, particularly in areas where rainfall is expected to occur in localised locations.