KRA intercepts Sh8.2m iPhones from passenger arriving from Dubai

A passenger arriving in Kenya from Dubai has been intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with 40 undeclared iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max phones valued at Sh8.2 million.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said its Customs officers recovered the phones after stopping the passenger, who had entered Kenya four times within nine days.

According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.

KRA did not disclose the identity of the passenger or the Dubai-based client. It also did not state whether the passenger had been arrested, charged or released, or what further action would be taken against the passenger and the seized phones.

“KRA Customs officers at JKIA intercepted 40 undeclared iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max phones worth Sh 8.2M at JKIA,” KRA said in its alert.

“A passenger from Dubai, who had entered Kenya 4 times in 9 days, admitted he was a courier for a Dubai client.” It added.

The authority warned travellers against accepting to carry undeclared goods for other people, reminding passengers that goods brought into Kenya on behalf of third parties must still meet Customs declaration requirements.

“KRA warns travellers against carrying undeclared goods for third parties.”

The interception highlights the role of Customs officers at Kenya’s points of entry in checking passengers and goods, collecting applicable taxes and enforcing restrictions on imported items.

KRA says passenger clearance is meant to ensure travellers comply with national regulations, declare goods correctly and pay any applicable duties and taxes. Customs officers use baggage scanning and physical checks on items flagged during the screening process.

Under KRA’s passenger-clearance guidance, travellers entering Kenya are required to declare goods they are carrying for other people, including gifts, as well as items intended for sale or business purposes.

Passengers are required to make Customs declarations using the prescribed Passenger Declaration Form F88. Travellers carrying dutiable or restricted goods are required to use the Red Channel, while the Green Channel is meant for passengers who have nothing to declare or whose goods fall within the applicable duty-free allowances.

KRA warns that passengers who fail to declare goods or provide incorrect declarations can face penalties. The goods involved may also be seized or confiscated under the East African Community Customs Management Act.

The authority says Customs duties are determined based on the customs value and the applicable tariff classification. The valuation is based on the price actually paid or payable for the imported goods.

In the latest case, the 40 phones had a combined value of Sh8.2 million, translating to an average value of about Sh205,000 for each phone based on KRA’s valuation.

The interception comes as Customs and Border Control remains a key source of government revenue. In December 2025, KRA reported that the department collected Sh85.927 billion against a monthly target of Sh83.008 billion.

The collection represented 103.5 per cent of the target and was 23.5 per cent higher than the Sh69.555 billion collected in December 2024.

KRA has also expanded its digital Customs services through its eCustoms platform. The system allows travellers to make passenger declarations, pay applicable duties through mobile money or cards and track the status of their declarations.

The authority has urged travellers to ensure goods carried on behalf of other people are properly declared and that any applicable tax requirements are met.

The JKIA interception serves as a reminder that passengers remain subject to Customs requirements even when the goods they carry belong to or are being transported for another person.