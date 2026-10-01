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KRA intercepts Sh8.2m iPhones from passenger arriving from Dubai
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
Apple has been working on the foldable device for several years. When opened out, the Duo resembles a small iPad, while folding it in half gives it the appearance of a wider iPhone.
The device supports only eSIM and comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue. Apple executives described it as providing "MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone."
The launch, themed “Awe Dropping,” will begin at 8 pm Kenyan time and will be available on Apple’s website and YouTube channel, with local fans expected to follow closely.