KRA intercepts Sh8.2m iPhones from passenger arriving from Dubai
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
Speaking on Wednesday at the 10th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, Mudavadi said aviation was critical to Africa’s economic transformation and regional integration.
Under the optimisation plan, terminals will also have a centralised system for airline check-in and passenger screening, alongside clearer designations for arrivals and departures.
The workers are demanding improved welfare, better working conditions, and the implementation of previously agreed employment benefits.
Projects that are considered necessary but cannot generate enough revenue in the short or medium term will instead continue to depend on the Exchequer for financing.
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
According to KAA, the project will serve private jet owners, executive and charter flights, diplomatic missions, medical evacuation aircraft and other general aviation operators using JKIA.
The latest developments have emerged as Kenyan authorities intensify investigations into Kenyan passports allegedly acquired fraudulently by Somali government officials and other politically connected individuals.
KAWU had earlier warned that airport operations across the country could be affected after issuing a strike notice, saying its grievances had remained unresolved despite previous engagements.
Dar Al-Handasah Consultants will be responsible for design review, project management, contract administration and construction supervision, placing the firm at the centre of one of Kenya’s biggest airport infrastructure projects.
In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the State Department said the returnees were also provided with immediate psychosocial assistance to help them recover from the experiences they faced during the violence.
Kindiki noted that the legal framework required to operationalise the fund is already in place and that the government is finalising the remaining processes after securing the initial capital.
The government said the evacuation is being coordinated through a multi-agency team that activated emergency protocols on Sunday to facilitate the safe movement of Kenyans from South Africa.
The case names the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, the Kenya Airports Authority (Kenya Airports Authority), the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary and the Attorney-General as respondents.
The development is anchored on JKIA’s long-term master plan running up to 2045, which outlines phased expansion works, future capacity needs and investment priorities meant to reshape airport operations over the coming decades.
Eric Omondi was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and is being processed at Nairobi Region DCI Headquarters in investigations linked to recent fuel-price protests. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino says the charges lack strong legal backing and plans to pursue the matter.
The Nairobi Expressway will be among the most affected routes, with traffic suspended in both directions between James Gichuru Road and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The closure on the expressway is scheduled to start at 10 pm on Saturday and continue until 3 pm on Sunday.
The arrest was carried out by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after the suspect was flagged for a routine check as she prepared to board her flight.