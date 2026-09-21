Taxman sets October 31 deadline for 2027 customs agents licence renewal
In a public notice issued on Monday, September 21, KRA said the licences will expire on December 31, 2026, except for three-year Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) licences.
In a public notice issued on Monday, September 21, KRA said the licences will expire on December 31, 2026, except for three-year Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) licences.
The maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with KRA notifying all iCMS users to prepare for the period when the system will be unavailable.
The move introduces electronic application, processing and verification procedures that KRA says are intended to improve efficiency while enhancing oversight within the cargo transport chain.
According to a public notice published on MyGov on April 28, 2026, the new system will see validated export values automatically prefilled under zero-rated supplies once the relevant export documents are issued by Customs.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, KRA said the maintenance will start on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 6 pm and continue until Monday, April 6, 2026, at am. During this period, all operations that depend on iCMS for customs clearance will be suspended.
The exercise is aimed at improving the platform’s performance, speeding up transaction processing, and offering a more reliable experience for users.
The iCMS is KRA’s digital platform that integrates all customs procedures into one central system, enabling efficient processing of import and export declarations, cargo management, and payments of duties. It connects KRA with external stakeholders such as traders, shipping lines, and clearing agents, allowing real-time communication and faster service delivery.
The iCMS is an online platform that manages customs processes such as clearance of goods at ports, payment of taxes, and tracking of cargo entering or leaving the country.