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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

iCMS

Customs system downtime as KRA conducts iCMS maintenance Sunday
Business

Customs system downtime as KRA conducts iCMS maintenance Sunday

The iCMS is KRA’s digital platform that integrates all customs procedures into one central system, enabling efficient processing of import and export declarations, cargo management, and payments of duties. It connects KRA with external stakeholders such as traders, shipping lines, and clearing agents, allowing real-time communication and faster service delivery.

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