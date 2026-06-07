News
Ruto appoints Abdul Bahari Ali as Non-Executive Chair of KoTDA for three years
Konza Technopolis is one of the flagship projects under Kenya's Vision 2030 development blueprint.
Konza Technopolis is one of the flagship projects under Kenya's Vision 2030 development blueprint.
President William Ruto reappointed Dr David Nkedianye as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Board for three years, effective May 29, 2026, per Kenya Gazette Notice No. 8028.