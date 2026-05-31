Mudavadi arrives in Seoul ahead of the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' forum

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has arrived in Seoul, South Korea to attend the first standalone Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for May 31 to June 2, 2026.

Mudavadi who is leading the Kenyan delegation attending the summit was received by the Head of the Kenyan Mission in Seoul, Amb. Emmy Kipsoi.

The summit brings together representatives from 54 African countries and four regional organizations as Seoul seeks to deepen economic ties, diversify supply chains, and strengthen cooperation on global challenges.

He said Kenya will be presenting its agenda items at both the plenary and at the margins of the meeting based on the Kenya-Korea diplomatic relations established six decades ago.

“We have established very strong economic and technical cooperation, as well as vibrant people-to-people exchanges. During this meeting, Kenya would particularly wish to emphasise our cooperation in ICT and Education, as exemplified by ongoing developments at Konza Technopolis, among other areas enlisted for engagement,” noted the Prime CS.

“We will also be exploring other critical areas, including health, infrastructural development, agriculture and food security, water, energy, the maritime sector, climate resilience and adaptability, among others.”

Mudavadi added that Korea is an ideological partner to Kenya and the two nations share mutual trust and values and Kenya has much to learn from Korea’s growth trajectory and Korea has been gracious and helpful by way of knowledge sharing and technology transfer.

He said Korea extends significant Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Kenya and there is also growing Korean investment in the fields of Manufacturing, Industry and Infrastructural sectors, which will further be boosted by the recent establishment of Korea Exim Bank Offices in Nairobi.

“During this meeting, Kenya will be keen to showcase additional investment opportunities and to boost market access for Kenyan products in Korea. The take-home will be of great value to our growing partnership in trade and investment, as we aim to address the trade imbalance that has for long favoured South Korea,” said Mudavadi.

Under the theme of "Partnership for Joint Responses to Global Challenges," the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' meeting marks the first ministerial meeting of its kind independently hosted by the South Korean government.

It follows the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit held in June 2024, and the meeting will also be attended by the heads of four African international organizations namely the African Union (AU), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AU-CDC).

South Korea is calling Africa a crucial partner, particularly amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain crises, and the two sides will be seeking ways to achieve mutual prosperity and a sustainable future during the meeting.

According to the organizers of the summit, key thematic areas will focus on economic cooperation through adopting resolutions that will help boost and secure stable supply chains for critical minerals and energy resources in light of rising global geopolitical risks; sustainable growth in expanding trade ties, green transition projects, and digital innovation partnerships and discussions on global diplomacy that will ride on foundations set during the 2024 Summit to foster mutual prosperity and strengthen long-term structured partnerships.

Ministers will hold two plenary sessions. The first session, titled "Strengthening Economic Cooperation: Promoting Shared Prosperity and Sustainable Growth," will review cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, science and technology, education, food security and supply chains, while exploring ways to expand economic engagement between South Korea and African economies.

The second session, "Joint Responses to Global Challenges: Korea-Africa Solidarity," will discuss practical cooperation in development assistance, climate action, public health, peace and security, and people-to-people exchanges.

In an earlier interview with Korean Media, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Africa is emerging as a key hub for global connectivity and future growth, backed by its young population, abundant resources, and strategic location.

The meeting will be accompanied by a Korea-Africa Business Forum that will involve government agencies and private-sector participants.