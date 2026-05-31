Kidake, Shikuku and Chesebe shine at Athletics Masters trials

The Athletics Masters national trials were successfully held on Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, Nairobi, selecting 20 athletes who will represent Kenya at the 2026 World Masters Championships scheduled for August 22 to September 3 in Daegu, South Korea.

Speaking after the event, Athletics Kenya (AK) Masters chairman Stephen Ole Marai expressed optimism about improving the country's medal tally at the 26th edition of the championships, following Kenya's impressive performance in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2024, where the team won 26 medals, seven gold, 10 silver and nine bronze.

"A total of 20 athletes and six officials will represent the country in Daegu and, of course, our aim has always been to perform well," Marai said.

"We want to improve on our performance in Sweden. The team selected for South Korea looks formidable, so I have no worries about the medal haul," he added.

Among the standout athletes at the trials were race walker Eric Shikuku and sprinters Grace Kidake and Sylvia Chesebe, who all won their respective events on Saturday at Ulinzi.

Shikuku, who won gold in the 10km race walk at the 2024 World Masters Championships in Gothenburg, successfully defended his dominance in the event. Meanwhile, Kidake and Chesebe led from start to finish in their respective 400m races.

Iten-based Florence Chepsoi made a successful debut in the Masters category by comfortably winning the women's 10,000m race, while reigning world champion Rosaline David from West Pokot finished second in the same event under chilly conditions.