Hundreds arrested in France after wild Champions League celebrations

Sports · Samuel Otieno ·
Hundreds arrested in France after wild Champions League celebrations
Flares lit up Avenue des Champs-Élysées on Saturday night.. PHOTO/AFP via Getty Images
In Summary

Thousands of officers were deployed to curb unrest that disrupted bus, train and rail services in the capital Paris.

Clashes between football fans and police across France have led to more than 400 arrests following the victory of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League final against Arsenal.

Thousands of officers were deployed to curb unrest that disrupted bus, train and rail services in the capital Paris.

Fireworks and flares were set off, while several police officers were injured in the fray. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the city centre.

While it marked a consecutive victory for PSG, it was also the second year in a row of football-fuelled violence, after the French side's 2025 win sparked celebrations that turned deadly.

Footage from Paris appears to show flares being set off, electric bikes burning on roads and revellers smashing the glass of at least one shopfront.

The Champs-Élysées was swarmed by fans shortly after the French team won in a penalty shootout. Earlier in the day there were clashes between police and supporters who showed up to watch the final on giant screens at PSG's Parc des Princes.

Police said six vehicles, two businesses and a bus shelter were damaged during the unrest.

France's interior ministry said 416 were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, including 280 people in Paris.

Interior minister Laurent Nuñez said seven officers had been injured and called the unrest "absolutely unacceptable".

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on X: "Only in France does a football club's victory spark riots."

"Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence," she said.

Players are due to take part in a victory parade on Sunday afternoon, which includes touring the Champ-de-Mars next to the Eiffel Tower and a reception held by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Last year, PSG's European championship triumph was marred by clashes that left two people dead, including a 17-year-old boy.

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PSG Arsenal Champs-Élysées

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