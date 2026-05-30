Duale reiterates Kenya’s Ebola preparedness, confirms US partnership

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to contain a potential Ebola outbreak currently affecting several regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, should it spread to the country.

In a statement on May 30, 2026, CS Duale said that as a regional hub for trade, travel, and commerce, Kenya must remain prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats before they reach communities.

“Protecting Kenyans requires more than hoping diseases do not cross our borders or relying solely on screening at points of entry,” Duale said.

“It requires a comprehensive approach that combines effective surveillance and border screening with strong preparedness and response systems before a crisis emerges, not after it has already taken hold.”

Duale also confirmed reports of plans by the US government to establish an Ebola isolation facility within a military installation in Laikipia County, saying the move will enhance monitoring, isolation, and emergency response capacity.

The move has drawn condemnation from some leaders, including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, who say there is need for consultation on the matter.

In a statement on Saturday, Kahiga said Nyeri County shares a long border with Laikipia and that residents of the two counties are closely linked through trade, transport, and family ties, increasing the risk of cross-border transmission.

“Any public health risk in Laikipia is therefore a direct concern to the leadership and the great people of Nyeri,” Kahiga said.

Governor Irungu said the proposal would brand Laikipia as an Ebola treatment centre, hence a threat to investment.

“The establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility within the County, irrespective of its technical purpose or scope, would almost certainly lead to Laikipia being erroneously perceived as a designated centre for Ebola treatment or containment,” Irungu said on May 29, 2026.

A High Court ruling has since temporarily halted the establishment and operationalisation of an Ebola-related isolation facility in the country, following a case filed by Katiba Institute.

However, Duale defended the partnership, saying it will strengthen surveillance, diagnostic capacity, emergency preparedness exercises, critical medical supplies, and rapid response capabilities.

“These investments will strengthen Kenya’s health security by improving laboratory capacity, healthcare infrastructure, disease surveillance, emergency response systems, supply chains, and workforce readiness beyond the current Ebola threat,” he said.

He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a regional health facility established by the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) at Nairobi Hospital played an important role in supporting emergency response efforts across the region.

The infrastructure, he said, continues to serve local health needs and remains a valuable asset within Kenya’s healthcare system.

On Ebola preparedness, Duale said the government has established several dedicated isolation and treatment facilities, including specialized units at Kenyatta National Hospital, the Kenya National Police Hospital, and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Additional sites have been identified in more than 10 high-risk border counties to ensure rapid and coordinated response should a case be detected.