KeNHA orders Kamulu-Kangundo road reserve traders to vacate within 30 days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has given traders and other occupants operating within the road reserve along the Kamulu–Joska–Malaa–Tala–Kangundo (B63) Road 30 days to vacate, paving the way for planned infrastructure works aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety along the corridor.

In a public notice dated May 29,2026 the authority directed all individuals and businesses occupying the road reserve without authorisation to remove their goods, structures and any other encroachments before the expiry of the notice period.

KeNHA warned that traders, roadside operators and owners of unauthorised developments within the affected section must clear the area within 30 days from the date of the notice or risk having their property removed.

"Upon the expiry of the 30 days - Monday, June 29, 2026 - any structures, goods, or encroachments remaining within the said section of the road reserve shall be removed without further reference to the owners," the notice said.

The authority said the clearance exercise is necessary to allow the implementation of several projects planned for the busy road corridor.

Among the works to be undertaken are the construction of service roads, bus bays and drainage systems designed to improve movement and safety for road users.

According to KeNHA, the improvements are part of an ongoing programme focused on road maintenance and safety enhancement along the B63 Road.

“The project forms part of the ongoing performance-based maintenance and safety enhancement of this road, aimed at improving safety, visibility and decongestion to improve traffic flow,” the notice states.

The authority also reminded members of the public that occupying a road reserve without approval is an offence under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and the Traffic Act, Cap 403.

As a result, all affected occupants have been instructed to remove their wares, temporary structures and any other developments that extend into the road reserve before the deadline.

KeNHA further cautioned that owners of structures removed during the enforcement exercise could be required to meet the costs associated with the operation.

The Kamulu–Kangundo corridor has witnessed rapid population growth and increased commercial activity in recent years, leading to the expansion of roadside businesses and structures along sections of the road reserve.

The planned road improvements are expected to ease traffic movement on the corridor, which serves thousands of commuters travelling daily between Nairobi and parts of Machakos County.

Road reserves are protected areas set aside for the development, maintenance and operation of road infrastructure. Encroachment on such spaces has often been cited as a major obstacle to road expansion projects and can create safety concerns for both motorists and pedestrians.

KeNHA noted that it has conducted similar clearance operations in other parts of the country, maintaining that such measures are necessary to protect road infrastructure and facilitate road expansion and safety improvement works.