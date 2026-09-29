EACC wins Sh25m Mombasa road reserve recovery case
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
KeNHA warned that traders, roadside operators and owners of unauthorised developments within the affected section must clear the area within 30 days from the date of the notice or risk having their property removed.
In consolidated suits ELC 64 and 65 of 2020 together with ELC 180 of 2015, the Environment and Land Court restored ownership of parcels Mombasa/Block 1/525 and 1/526 along Shimanzi Road to the Kenya Railways Corporation.
The authority said the upcoming bus bays will provide secure and organised zones for passengers to board and alight, reducing congestion and improving the movement of vehicles.