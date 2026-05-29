Mudavadi: Kenya has strengthened Ebola preparedness measures

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has affirmed that Kenya has reinforced its Ebola preparedness measures amid growing regional concerns over emerging public health threats, saying the government remains vigilant despite the country recording no confirmed cases.

Speaking during the State Department for Foreign Affairs Staff Wellness Day on Friday, Mudavadi said the government had intensified coordination with international partners and strengthened national response systems to enhance preparedness against Ebola and similar health emergencies.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said recent developments had prompted high-level consultations within government, including meetings convened by President William Ruto with development partners and the United Nations system to assess the country’s preparedness architecture.

“We must remain proactive and vigilant. Complacency is not an option in the face of evolving global health threats,” said Mudavadi.

He noted that Kenya’s position as a regional gateway for diplomacy, trade, and humanitarian operations makes sustained preparedness critical even in the absence of confirmed Ebola cases.

Mudavadi emphasized that Ebola preparedness goes beyond the health sector and forms part of broader national security and foreign policy considerations requiring a coordinated whole-of-government approach.

According to the PCS, Kenya continues to strengthen disease surveillance systems, emergency response mechanisms, and health infrastructure to improve early detection and containment capabilities in the event of a public health emergency.

He further disclosed that Kenya was engaged in discussions with the United Nations aimed at strengthening the country’s role as a regional hub for humanitarian coordination and logistical support within the global South.

“We are engaging the United Nations with a view to ensuring that Kenya is not only a host of international agencies, but also a strategic centre for humanitarian and logistical coordination,” he said.

Mudavadi added that achieving such ambitions requires robust national preparedness systems capable of supporting both domestic responsibilities and international obligations.

“We are deliberately building capacity not only for national response, but also in recognition of our responsibility within the international system,” he stated.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also said Kenya was expanding its network of emergency preparedness and response facilities as part of efforts to strengthen health security and national resilience.

Beyond public health preparedness, Mudavadi used the occasion to underscore the importance of staff wellness and mental health within public institutions, particularly in the diplomatic service.

He described the annual Staff Wellness Day as an important initiative that promotes resilience, teamwork, and institutional effectiveness within the State Department for Foreign Affairs.

“This initiative plays a critical role in fostering a healthy, motivated, and productive workforce, which is fundamental to the effective implementation of our foreign policy mandate,” he said.

Mudavadi noted that work-related stress, anxiety, and burnout remain growing global concerns affecting employees across institutions and urged staff to make use of counselling and psychosocial support services.

“Work-related stress often manifests silently, affecting individuals who continue to serve with dedication despite personal challenges,” he observed.

He encouraged the creation of a supportive workplace culture rooted in empathy, openness, and mutual support.

“Even a simple conversation or act of empathy can make a meaningful difference in strengthening resilience within the workplace,” he said.

The PCS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening institutional wellness programmes while thanking staff for their continued service.