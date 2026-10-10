Health Ministry clarifies scope of hotel meeting suspension after Ebola case
Efforts remain focused on tracing people who may have come into contact with the case and preventing further transmission.
Efforts remain focused on tracing people who may have come into contact with the case and preventing further transmission.
Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni wants churches to make the disease a key topic during worship services, prayer meetings and community engagements.
Duale maintained that decisions surrounding the quarantine facility were made based on professional advice from experts within the health sector.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said preparedness remains a critical component of Kenya’s national health security strategy, particularly given the country’s position as a major regional transport, trade and travel hub.
The planned tabletop simulation will focus on key response areas including coordination between agencies, referral pathways, laboratory capacity, and emergency response structures.
CS Duale told MPs that Kenyatta National Hospital has set up an isolation unit, while other hospitals have been assessed for surge capacity, including beds designated for emergency response
The president said the facility is part of a wider government plan to strengthen the country's ability to detect, isolate and respond to infectious diseases, including Ebola, which has previously affected countries in the region.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Mwangi alleged that the proposed facility, reportedly linked to Ebola preparedness efforts involving the United States, was being pushed through without proper public participation, parliamentary approval or adherence to legal processes.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Atellah said preparedness should not be reactive but continuous, arguing that Kenya’s health system risked being exposed due to gaps in staffing, infrastructure, and transparency in international agreements.
The PLP leader said the proposed facility had exposed deeper weaknesses within Kenya’s healthcare system, arguing that the government was seeking to host Ebola-exposed individuals while hospitals across the country continued to struggle with limited resources and operational challenges.
Duale dismissed claims that the facility was being established exclusively for United States nationals, saying Kenya was preparing for a possible outbreak of the Ebola Bundibugyo strain, which currently has no approved vaccine.
Mudavadi emphasized that Ebola preparedness goes beyond the health sector and forms part of broader national security and foreign policy considerations requiring a coordinated whole-of-government approach.
The county said it fully supports global efforts to contain outbreaks of highly infectious diseases, including Ebola, but questioned the suitability of placing such a facility in a setting that is not directly experiencing the outbreak.
The conversation comes as concern continues to grow over how prepared countries in the region are to contain a possible Ebola outbreak.
He says over 55,000 people have been screened and 2,200 health workers trained, while reaffirming Health CS Aden Duale’s confirmation that the country remains Ebola-free.
Duale explained that the suspected cases triggered a wider public health response, including tracing and testing of contacts, all of whom were cleared after laboratory analysis confirmed they were free of the virus.