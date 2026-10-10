Health Ministry clarifies scope of hotel meeting suspension after Ebola case

The Ministry of Health has dismissed claims that the government has halted meetings and conferences in hotels across all departments, clarifying that the restriction was introduced specifically for staff working under the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards as Kenya responds to an imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, a strain of Ebola.

The clarification seeks to address reports that the directive announced after the case was confirmed on October 6, 2026, amounted to a government-wide suspension of hotel-based meetings.

The State Department said the decision was an internal administrative measure designed to ensure that public health officers remained available to handle urgent response duties.

“The suspension of meetings, conferences and seminars held in hotels applies exclusively to staff of the State Department,” the department said.

It further cautioned against interpreting the directive as a general order affecting other government departments, making it clear that the restrictions were limited to its own staff.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this measure does not constitute a blanket suspension of Government meetings, conferences or seminars held in hotels,” the statement added.

The clarification comes after an internal memo dated October 7, 2026, directed officials within the State Department to suspend hotel-based meetings, seminars and conferences with immediate effect.

The memo, signed by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki, was addressed to heads of directorates, divisions and programmes under the department. It instructed them to stop organising or holding such gatherings in hotels until further notice.

However, the directive allowed for exceptions, provided they received prior approval from the Office of the Principal Secretary.

The department said the decision was intended to give priority to emergency preparedness and response work following the confirmation of the imported case.

Keeping technical officers available was considered necessary to support ongoing operations aimed at containing the disease and preventing it from spreading further.

Among the key activities requiring support are contact tracing and other emergency response measures being carried out by health authorities.

The memo also called for the implementation of established standard operating procedures covering the prevention, preparedness and management of Ebola and other highly contagious infectious diseases.

All directorates, divisions and programmes were directed to put the existing procedures into effect and ensure that staff observed the required emergency response measures.

Their respective heads were also tasked with ensuring that technical officers remained available to assist with response operations as the department continued its preparedness efforts.

By clarifying the scope of the directive, the State Department sought to distinguish its internal administrative decision from reports suggesting that all government meetings, seminars and conferences in hotels had been suspended.

The clarification comes as health authorities intensify surveillance and preparedness following the confirmation of the imported Bundibugyo virus disease case on October 6, 2026.

Efforts remain focused on tracing people who may have come into contact with the case and preventing further transmission.