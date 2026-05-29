DPP Renson Ingonga urges alternative justice systems to cut court backlog

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has urged Kenyans to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, saying restorative justice approaches such as Diversion and Plea Bargaining are critical in improving access to justice, rehabilitation, and social harmony.

Speaking during a Community Dialogue on Justice Reforms held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Eldoret Campus in Uasin Gishu County on Friday, Ingonga said the criminal justice system should focus not only on punishment but also on reconciliation, reform, and restoration.

The forum, held under the theme “Chapa Gumzo na Prosecutor,” brought together justice sector stakeholders, local leaders, business representatives, and members of the public to deliberate on justice reforms, emerging crimes, and challenges affecting the criminal justice system.

“Our work is not only about files, charges and court appearances. It is about people — victims seeking justice, accused persons entitled to fair treatment, families searching for answers and communities longing for safety and trust,” said Ingonga.

The DPP noted that the initiative is aligned with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Strategic Plan 2023–2027, which seeks to establish a people-centred prosecution service grounded in accountability, accessibility, and public engagement.

He reaffirmed the constitutional independence of the ODPP under Article 157 of the Constitution and referenced Articles 10, 48, and 50, which guarantee national values, access to justice, and the right to a fair hearing.

Ingonga also raised concern over increasing cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), femicide, cybercrime, and online fraud targeting young people and vulnerable groups in society.

“We cannot speak of justice without addressing the painful reality of GBV. Rights must not remain words on paper; they must be felt in police stations, hospitals, courts, homes and communities,” he said.

The DPP called on Kenyans to report crimes promptly, reject corruption, and remain vigilant against cyber-related crimes such as SIM swap fraud, fake online job offers, and mobile money scams.

He emphasized that Alternative Justice Systems, Diversion, and Plea Bargaining can help reduce case backlogs, promote reconciliation, and enhance efficiency within the justice system.

“Justice must punish where punishment is deserved, but it must also create space for reform and restoration,” he added.

Also present at the forum were Secretary Public Prosecutions Alloys Kemo, senior officials from the ODPP, and Uasin Gishu County Head Lucas Tanui, alongside representatives from the Judiciary, the National Police Service, IPOA, EACC, the Attorney General’s Office, Witness Protection Agency, KRA, and the County Government of Uasin Gishu.

Emmanuel Washe commended the ODPP for strengthening prosecutorial presence in courts, saying collaboration between the Judiciary and prosecutors had improved the efficient handling of cases.

LSK North Rift Branch Chairman Oscar Oduor described public dialogue forums as important in building trust and accountability within justice institutions.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale praised cooperation between security agencies and the ODPP, noting that the partnership had contributed significantly to crime reduction efforts in the region.

Members of the public also raised concerns over delays in investigations and court processes, land disputes, cybercrime, and GBV cases, while proposing measures to improve access to justice and public awareness.

Ingonga urged Kenyans to continue supporting justice sector institutions in building safer, accountable, and resilient communities.