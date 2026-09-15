Crime
KRA official arrested over alleged Sh30,000 bribe in Kisumu
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
Ingonga also raised concern over increasing cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), femicide, cybercrime, and online fraud targeting young people and vulnerable groups in society.