Para Fencing: Kilonzo debuts at World Cup with three points

Kenya’s George Kilonzo made his debut at the ongoing 2026 Para Fencing World Cup at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, amassing a total of three points from five fights, just six months after he started training and competing in para fencing.

Speaking to Radio Generation from Florida on Thursday, Kilonzo expressed optimism about his future, insisting that his dream is to one day compete at the Paralympic Games.

“It’s my first competition ever. Most of these guys are seasoned athletes, unlike me, who only started this sport in December last year and has dedicated my life to it. Someday, I will get it right,” Kilonzo said.

The 17-year-old Joytown Secondary School graduate began his campaign on Thursday in the men’s Epee A category. He competed in Pool Four on strips 15 and 16 at the IMG Academy.

Kilonzo, who hails from Huruma Estate in Nairobi County, first faced Hong Kong’s Kwong Yuen Hing and lost 5-0. He then suffered another 5-0 defeat against Brazil’s Kevin Damasceno.

In his third fight against Thailand’s Sudjai Virot, Kilonzo managed to score a point but still lost 5-1.

His fourth match was against Poland’s Mijad Nalewalek, while his final fight of the day was against American Timothy Birt, losing both bouts by the same 5-1 margin.

Kilonzo’s tournament may be over for now, but not his dream. He will return home with valuable lessons as he continues pursuing his goal of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Kenya’s Stella Tiyoy will compete on Friday at the same venue, while Esther Mueni will be in action on Saturday.

After the Florida event, the para fencing season will continue with major competitions in Italy, Hungary and Thailand, where athletes will battle for enough points to qualify for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.