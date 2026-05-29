Para Fencing: Kilonzo debuts at World Cup with three points
Speaking to Radio Generation from Florida on Thursday, Kilonzo expressed optimism about his future, insisting that his dream is to one day compete at the Paralympic Games.
Speaking to Radio Generation from Florida on Thursday, Kilonzo expressed optimism about his future, insisting that his dream is to one day compete at the Paralympic Games.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN. Images captured by WPTV in West Palm Beach showed what was reported to be Woods’ SUV lying on its side at the scene of the rollover.
The pair have now entered not guilty pleas to the charges, setting the stage for a legal battle that has captured headlines and raised questions about what really happened that night.
The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and extreme heat warnings across the region, covering parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and up through eastern Virginia.